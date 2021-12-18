The local branch of Hancock and Whitney bank has once again come together to donate to Mission Marshall food pantry this holiday season, offering $2,500 to the pantry to support their holiday advent calendar.
Angela Hudson with Hancock and Whitney was the driving force behind the donation, which she said was inspired last year by her daughter Kelsie Hopkins, who works with the Harrison County Extension Office.
“The extension office was in charge of it last year, and it was a huge food drive, and Kelsie asked me if my bank could get involved, and that’s how we go started,” Hudson said.
This year the Harrison County Extension Office teamed up with other local organizations to participate in the first Heart Like Huff food drive, which looks to honor the memory of Tim Huff by collecting donated items for Mission Marshall throughout the month.
All food donations from the Heart Like Huff drive are going in the Mission Marshall planned advent calendar boxes, a new idea inspired by the drive, that offers holiday classics to community members in need.
Darlene Dolson, the pantry manager, said that the organization received orders for 350 advent calendar boxes this year, which the donation from Hancock and Whitney will go to support.
“We are just so grateful for our very dedicated supporters like Angela who worked so hard this year to be sure her company offered the same donation to us as they did in the past,” said Mission Marshall Director Misty Scott.
Hudson said that while Hancock and Whitney don’t have a typical bank branch in Marshall, the bank does offer wealth management and trust services to the public locally.
“This means a lot to me personally,” Hudson said, “I’m just happy to be able to offer something to help out during this time of year.”