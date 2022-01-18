The Harrison County chapter of the NAACP hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, starting in downtown Marshall this Monday.
A number of community members and organizations came together to participate in the parade, with a range of floats including classic cars, a horse drawn wagon, local businesses and more.
This year’s parade theme was “Living the Dream; Setting New Standards.”
“We celebrate because we’re free and that freedom did not come lightly,” NAACP President Zephaniah Timmins said previously, “And Dr. King sacrificed; he made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom that we might be able to get justice, which still seems like it’s a long ways off, but it comes in spurs. So we continue to celebrate Dr. King because he was the spearhead of justice.”
The parade began at the Historical Harrison County Courthouse, working its way down South Washington Street to Pinecrest and ending at the Marshall Convention Center. The celebration then continued at the George Washington Carver Community Center.
The NAACP hosted a local candidate introduction event after the parade at the George Washington Carver Community Center, as well as a blanket drive run by Anointing Grace Ministries.
The annual evening banquet held by the organization on MLK Day was cancelled once again this year, due to COVID-19, with Timmins stating that the organization planned a number of outdoor activities at the center for after the parade.
The parade is held each year by the NAACP as a way to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Junior.
“As Dr. King began to tell the nation about his dream, he said: ‘I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal,’” said Timmins previously, “He also dreamed that his four little children will one day live in a nation where they will be not judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. And if America was to be a great nation, this must become true.”