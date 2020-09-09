Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Free conference call service offered
Free conference call services will be offered by Churches of Christ in the Marshall area. Services include: Bible study called Brother 2 Brother by Southside Church of Christ, Mondays at 4:30 p.m. (701-802-5069, access code 4356736).
Bible study called Meeting at the Disciples Table hosted by Southside Church of Christ Tuesdays at 6 p.m. (701-802-5069, access code 4356736).
Bible study hosted by Newpoint Church of Christ Tuesdays at 7 p.m. (701-802-5246, access code 2627094).
Bible study and prayer service hosted by Sweet Home Church of Christ Wednesdays at 6 p.m. (701-802-5069, access code 4356736).
The official prayer line will take place every Saturdays from 6 to 7 p.m.
Commemorative Air Force event set
It’s been 75 years since the largest air armada the world had ever seen lifted into the skies over Europe, but on Sept. 12 history will come alive when four vintage warbirds roar into East Texas Regional Airport, led by the Commemorative Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, the most iconic aircraft of World War II.
The public is invited to enjoy on-board tours with the aircraft crews, or to take the ultimate living history flight experience and see East Texas from the sky.
Join the warbirds at East Texas Regional Airport, KRS Jet Center, 151 Skyway Drive in Longview.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under and $20 for a family of two adults and up to three children, and includes aircraft cockpit tours.
A limited number of flights are available on the Flying Fortress, starting at $475; flights on the other warbirds range from $100 to $345 each.
Ground tours will be conducted from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, excluding flying times. Those who wish to fly can call 1-855-359-2217 or reserve online at b17texasraiders.org.
In an effort to provide the safest possible environment for crews and attendees, extra sanitation procedures will be in place, including social distancing and face coverings required for aircraft access.
ETBU Wacky Tacky run set Sept. 28
East Texas Baptist University’s Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) will be hosting the Wacky Tacky Missions Run at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 to benefit the BSM’s Go Now Missions.
The run will begin on ETBU’s campus between Centennial Hall and the Ornelas Student Center.
Check in starts at 3:30 p.m., and participants can register at the event. To maximize the support for missions, BSM is requesting that a donation of at least $5 per person, but a donation of any amount will be accepted.
There will be prizes given for the first place runner, Wackiest Solo Costume, and Wackiest Group Costume Theme with a maximum of four people.
To pre-register for the Wacky Tacky Missions Run, visit https://www.etbu.edu/missionrun.