Thanksgiving meal to be held Thursday
Trinity Episcopal Church will once again host the Thanksgiving Outreach. The Thanksgiving Outreach is an effort to feed those in the community who would not otherwise be able to make or eat a Thanksgiving meal. These individuals include those who might not be able to afford a meal, those who are homebound and cannot cook for themselves, the first responders who work on Thanksgiving, as well as to the jail.
If anybody needs a meal, the church will serve them, no questions asked. To order a meal for delivery call the church office at 903-938-4246 or they can come pick up meals or eat at the church beginning at 11 a.m.
Volunteers and drivers are also being sought for the Thanksgiving feast. Those wishing to volunteer can simply show up starting at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning and they will be put to work.
The church is located at Trinity Episcopal Church at 106 N. Grove St.
O’ Christmas Tree exhibit now open
The Michelson Museum of Art will be hosting an “O’ Christmas Tree” exhibit Nov. 21 through Jan. 4, 2020.
The exhibit will include a Christmas Wonderland created by Raymond Kelly and businesses and friends in the community.
Spirit of Christmas Food Drive underway
Through Dec. 20, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will collect donations of non-perishable food items to be donated to local service organizations and food pantries for distribution.
Preassembled grab bags of food items will be available to purchase and donate to the drive, and monetary donations can be made using scan coupons at checkout.
Funds collected will be used to purchase additional food items for the drive. For every $5 scan coupon donation made, customers will receive a receipt print coupon for $5 off their next grocery purchase of $35 or more.
Jefferson Opera House offering play
The Opera House Theatre Players will open their 31st season with a two-person play, “Having Our Say: The Delaney Sisters First 100 Years” by Emily Mann during Jefferson’s Christmas Candlelight ‘Tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 1 in the newly restored Union Baptist Church.
Tickets are on sale now at the theatre website http://www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com/ or at The Willow Tree 903-601-4515. They are $12 for adults and $9 for students. Seating will be limited.
Wonderland of Lights ceremony
The Wonderland of Lights Opening Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 in front of the historic Harrison County Courthouse.
A ceremony will take place and feature performances from both a children’s choir and the Mavettes – Marshall’s rendition of the New York Rockettes. Wonderland of Lights begins when Santa Claus flips the switch on millions of white lights on the Harrison County Courthouse and along North Washington Avenue.
There will be outdoor ice skating, carousel, train, trolley and horse drawn carriage rides through downtown’s light displays, Santa’s Village and live entertainment nightly.
Fourth annual Wassail Walk to be hosted Saturday, Nov. 30
Downtown merchants will be competing for bragging rights for the best holiday brew during the Fourth Annual Wassail Walk, an event in conjunction with National Small Business Saturday.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Wassail is a hot drink that is made with wine, beer or cider, spices, sugar and usually baked apples. It is traditionally served from a large bowl, especially at Christmastime. Wassail Walk participants put their own twists on the recipes, which are heavily guarded secrets among the cooks. Wassail will be served at various shops, stores and restaurants in historic downtown Marshall.
This event is held in conjunction with American Express Small Business Saturday, a national campaign, and is a great way to show your support for local business owners.
Mack Guice and Friends set Christmas concert Dec. 1
Mack Guice and Friends will present a Christmas Community-Action Celebration concert to benefit autism advocacy and support for Marshall ISD special needs students. The concert will be 4 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Marshall High School auditorium, 1900 Maverick Drive. A financial contribution will be donated to the Marshall ISD autism special needs classes. The public is invited.
A special Christmas concert souvenir booklet will be published and ads are being sold. Call Mack Guice at 843-437-1990 or email mackguice5@gmail.com. Ad deadline is Nov. 15.
Marshall Sings Christmas set for December 7
The public is invited to sing Christmas carols at a Community Sing-a-Long at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Harrison County Historic Court House Court Room.
Popular Christmas carols will be sung prior to the Christmas parade, and everyone will be done in time for the parade.
The event is sponsored by the Marshall Music Club with coordinators Glenda Clay and Melinda Boyd.
For more information email glendaclay@sbcglobal.net.
Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 7
The 2019 Wonderland of Lights Christmas Parade will once again wind its way through historic downtown Marshall at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The lighted parade features antique and classic cars, marching bands, drill teams, lighted floats, mounted horses and, of course, Santa Claus. Trophies will be awarded for the following categories: best band presentation, best equine/horse, best lighted entry, best lighted truck, best lighted car, peppiest entry, best lighted agricultural, and most unique entry. Non-lighted entries will not be eligible for awards.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020. Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson Post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. Post #878 is located at 2711 West Houston Street. For information on how to join Smiley Summers, call 903-935-2655. For the George Thompson Post, call commander Marvin Bonner at 903-407-9184.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
Marshall Beekeepers meet second Thursday of the month
The Marshall Beekeepers meeting is every second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet
The Cass County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
The meeting will start at 6:30 pm and we hope that as many of you as possible will join us for this interesting and informative monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
The is always a light meal and beverages served and the public is invited.
For more information call 903-796-3081.