■ The Memorial Day service scheduled for May 25 at Oakwood cemetery has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
The members of American Legion Post 304 and VFW Post 10373, Jefferson would ask that you honor the men and women who did not return home from service during the time of armed conflict, with your thoughts and prayers.
■ The 8th annual Flotilla has been moved from May to Sept. 26 at Shady Glade in Karnack.
Put in your canoe or kayak for a beautiful morning on one of three paddling trails that leave from Uncertain on the shores of Caddo Lake, in northeast on the border of Texas and Louisiana.
Caddo Lake is one of the best examples in the southern United States of a mature bald cypress forest.
The area is known for its exceptional wildlife diversity.
The “lake” is actually a sprawling maze of bayous and sloughs covering 26,810 acres.
The Caddo Lake area has 10 trails designated as part of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Texas Paddling Trails system.
Each trail has unique features, and all are good for birding, photography and so much more.
Day of event registration is $30 Paddlers 13 and under are $10 with adult registration.
Contact us at: 2020earthdayflotilla@gmail.com, 903-672-5524, 903-736-3063, 903-679-9817, if you have questions.
Funds raised will go toward this year’s flotilla expenses. After those expenses are covered, the remainder will go to maintenance of the paddle trails, kiosks and signage.
Other projects that benefit recreational development for Caddo Lake are always under consideration and review.
Lots of improvement to the paddle trail signs this year !
This is a self-guided flotilla but we have experts standing by to answer any questions you have about the trails.
■ LifeShare Blood Drive will be hosting a blood drive event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at Walmart.
All donors will receive a $10 Walmart give card and a LifeShare t-shirt.
Evangelical Presbyterian Church services — online services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday
First United Methodist Church services — online worship at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. each Sunday.
Immanuel Baptist Church services — in person services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday- Over 65 service/high risk service available Monday at 11 a.m.
City of Marshall Saturday disposal hours suspended. Next free disposal day is June 13.
Dollar General (open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for Seniors over age 60 ONLY; all stores closing one hour early)
Superone, Brookshires, Spring (Shortened hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 5 percent discount for all senior citizens) — Instacart available
Walmart Supercenter (Shortened hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Buffalo Supply and Equipment Inc. offering PPE packs including N95 masks, nitrile gloves and sanitizer. Call 903-923-0491.