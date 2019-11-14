Send briefs to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Pottery Show Reception Thursday
James Sanders, a Marshall resident, will be hosting a pottery show on Nov. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Visual Arts Center.
Sanders has been working with pottery for 56 years, and will have a 86 pieces on display during the show. Smaller, less expensive pieces will also be available for purchase during the event.
Sanders pottery will be on display at the Visual Arts Center until Dec. 18.
Republican Women to host meeting
The Republican Women of Harrison County will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Trinity Episcopal Church fellowship hall.
The Harrison County Military Museum will be the program.
Fall Carnival hosted by Troop No. 7145
Girl Scout Troop No. 7145 will host its second annual Fall Carnival from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at Annye’s Prayer Garden, 1401 Grafton St., in Marshall. Food, games and fun will be in store. Entry fee is a donation of a children’s book or a $5 donation. Child-friendly vendors are welcome to participate for a $10 fee.
Group to play Christmas concert
Mack Guice and Friends will present a Christmas Community-Action Celebration concert to benefit autism advocacy and support for Marshall ISD special needs students. The concert will be 4 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Marshall High School auditorium, 1900 Maverick Drive. A financial contribution will be donated to the Marshall ISD autism special needs classes. The public is invited.
A special Christmas concert souvenir booklet will be published and ads are being sold. Call Mack Guice at 843-437-1990 or email mackguice5@gmail.com. Ad deadline is Nov. 15.
Marshall Sings Christmas set
The public is invited to sing Christmas carols at a Community Sing-a-Long at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Harrison County Historic Court House Court Room.
Popular Christmas carols will be sung prior to the Christmas parade, and everyone will be done in time for the parade.
The event is sponsored by the Marshall Music Club with coordinators Glenda Clay and Melinda Boyd.
For more information email glendaclay@sbcglobal.net.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020. Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Heart Way Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Crafting club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Marshall Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided.
Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.