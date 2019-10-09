Community Wound Care Symposium
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Wound Care Center and First Baptist Church Marshall have partnered to provide the community with a free event to learn about the award winning wound care center, healthy living and how it contributes to wound healing. Lunch will be catered, door prizes and bingo will take place.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
In order to attend, please RSVP by Oct. 11 by calling 903-934-5310.
Free health, aging seminar to be held
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System will host a series of free community ‘age well. live well’ seminars focused on health and aging every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. through Oct. 16.
During the seminar series, attendees will learn about key aspects of senior health that will provide the tools needed to live a healthier life.
The seminars will be held at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living, located at 3133 Good Shepherd Way in Longview.
Topics of discussion include: functional balance and strength, sleep and nutrition, elder care and much more.
To register to attend one or all sessions, call 903-323-6511.
Friends Book Sale to be held Oct. 11-19
The Friends of Marshall Public Library will conduct the quarterly Janey and Spencer Memorial book sale fundraiser Friday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Gold Auditorium of the Marshall Library, 300 South Alamo Street.
The book sale fundraiser will be conducted during regular library hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The book sale closes 30 minutes before the library closes.
There will be a sneak peek advance sales to those that are Friends of the Library from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct.10.
Grubbs Reunion set to be held Sunday
The 52nd annual Grubbs Family Reunion will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Golden Corral, U.S. 59 South in Marshall. Please call relatives who live out of town about the reunion.
Democratic meeting set for Oct. 17
The Harrison County Democratic Party will host a meeting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Don Juan’s Mexican Grill at 4308 E. End Boulevard.
Woodlawn VFD to fall extravaganza
The Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department is offering a ‘spooktacular’ time at their 3rd Annual Extravaganza beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
Hamburger and hot dog plates are $8 and will be prepared by Beje Foster. Hamburger plates include a hamburger, chips, drink and a cookie. Hot dog plates include two hot dogs, chips, a drink and a cookie.
The haunted house will begin at sundown and last until everyone drops dead.
Door prizes will be drawn throughout the night and tickets are $2 each or $3 for $5. You do not have to be present to win.
Michelson hosts Lebduska exhibit
“The Unbridled Paintings of Lawrence Lebduska” will run through Nov. 9 at the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Bolivar in Marshall.
Lawrence Lebduska is one of the most popular modern folk-art painters of 1930’s America. His work is included in the permanent collections of many famous museums and collectors. The Michelson Museum has two of Lebduska’s paintings in its permanent collection.
This exhibit was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Katherine Navarro, Associate Curator of Education at the Mennello. It was partially funded by the city of Marshall and contributors to the Michelson Museum of Art.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020. Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Hospice needs more volunteers
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club has donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses.
They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance.
For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension meetings set at county office
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall.
For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeks more volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility.
Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items.
Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Teams of three workers each day is needed.
Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve.
For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief.
For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County, will kick off their first meeting touring Christus Good Shepherd — Marshall. The tour guide will be Administrator Brett Kinman. After the tour, the organization will have its first meeting of the year followed by a brunch.
The group meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
{div}The Cass County Genealogical Society Meets on the Second Tuesday Of Each Month.{/div}
{p class=”x_ydp86686106MsoNormal”}This meeting, October 8{sup}th{/sup}, will include Speaker and C. C. G. S . Member and Vice-President Louella Vernon, who will tell about her Scots-Irish PEDEN Family.
{p class=”x_ydp86686106PreformattedText”} The meeting will start at 6:30 pm and we hope that as many of you as possible will join us for this interesting and informative monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City, Texas at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
{div} This is a “Free Meeting”, open to the public, and we always serve a light meal and beverages.{/div}
{p class=”x_ydp86686106PreformattedText”} For more information please call 903-796-3081