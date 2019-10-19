Childrens’ pumpkin contest to be held Saturday, Oct. 19
Bear Creek Smoke House will host a childrens’ pumpkin decorating competition Oct. 19 starting at 11 a.m.
During the event children and their families should come to Bear Creek before 11 a.m. to purchase a pumpkin from the store for the competition.
While no carving will be taking place, paint and other crafting materials will be available to community members to use for the competition.
Children will be judged in three age ranges, ages 6 and under, ages 7 to 9, and ages 10 to 12 with one prize being given to each group. Judging will take place at 1 p.m.
Bear Creek Smokehouse is located at 10857 TX-154 in Marshall.
Paranormal Prom to be held Saturday
The Sisters Art and Vintage are hosting a Paranormal Prom Party for women on Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Owners encourage people to show up in costume and enjoy Halloween treats, dancing and partying, the event is free to attend and community members are welcome to bring their own treats to add to the table.
The store is located at 1902 E. Travis Street in Marshall.
Friends Book Sale Fundraiser runs through Oct. 19
The Friends of Marshall Public Library will conduct the quarterly Jane and Spencer Black Memorial book sale fundraiser through Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Gold Auditorium of the Marshall Library, 300 South Alamo Street.
The book sale fundraiser will be conducted during regular library hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The book sale closes 30 minutes before the library closes.
Marshall Manor to host Fall Fest Oct. 24
Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab and Central Baptist Church are hosting Fall Fest events for the community.
Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab will host their event Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature refreshments, a costume contest with a cash prize and a trunk or treat event.
Woodlawn VFD to host 3rd annual Fall extravaganza
The Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department is offering a ‘spooktacular’ time at their 3rd Annual Extravaganza beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
Hamburger and hot dog plates are $8 and will be prepared by Beje Foster. Hamburger plates include a hamburger, chips, drink and a cookie. Hot dog plates include two hot dogs, chips, a drink and a cookie.
The haunted house will begin at sundown and last until everyone drops dead.
Door prizes will be drawn throughout the night and tickets are $2 each or $3 for $5. You do not have to be present to win.
American Legion to host 100th
The George A. Thompson Post 878 will host its 100th anniversary observance 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26., at the post, located at 2711 W. Houston St. The public is invited to share in the celebration. Marvin Bonner is the post commander.
Waskom VFD hosts annual fundraiser
Waskom Fire/EMS will hold their annual dinner-auction fundraiser at Waskom Middle School Cafeteria on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Catfish Express will provide the meal from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and tickets are $12/plate. Dine in and carry-out plates will be available.The auction by Jack Dillard will begin at 6 p.m.
There will be a drawing for three Walmart gift cards ($50, $100, and $150) and the winners do not have to be present. Meal tickets and tickets for the drawing are available in Waskom at Vera Bank, City Municipal Court, Nora’s Beauty Salon and at T. C. Lindsey & Company in Jonesville. For more information call 903- 687-3328.
Trunk and Treat at Methodist Church in Waskom
Waskom First United Methodist Church is hosting their annual “Trunk and Treat” from 2 p.m. to 4p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 in the church parking lot on Highway 80. Area children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and participate in the afternoon fun.
For more information, call 903-687- 2730 or 903- 687-3494.
Special Dia de los Muertos exhibit Oct. 29
The Michelson Museum of Art will be hosting a special Dia de los Muertos exhibit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. The exhibit will continue through Nov. 2.
Attendees are invited to learn about the traditional Mexican alter. The exhibit is free.
The museum is located at 216 N. Bolivar Street in Marshall.
Harvest Festival scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 29
Marshall Main Street is hosting its 19th annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown.
The event will include hay rides, live music, bounce houses, candy, a petting zoo, and face painting all free of charge.
Monster Truck or Treat to be hosted Oct. 30
A Monster Truck or Treat will be hosted in Marshall at 101 West Carolanne Boulevard, on Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Community members can bring the whole family to come see monster trucks and other tricked out vehicles while they collect bags of candy.
Michelson hosts Lebduska exhibit
“The Unbridled Paintings of Lawrence Lebduska” will run through Nov. 9 at the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Bolivar in Marshall.
Lawrence Lebduska is one of the most popular modern folk-art painters of 1930’s America. His work is included in the permanent collections of many famous museums and collectors. The Michelson Museum has two of Lebduska’s paintings in its permanent collection.
This exhibit was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Katherine Navarro, Associate Curator of Education at the Mennello. It was partially funded by the city of Marshall and contributors to the Michelson Museum of Art.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020. Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County, will kick off their first meeting touring Christus Good Shepherd — Marshall. The tour guide will be Administrator Brett Kinman. After the tour, the organization will have its first meeting of the year followed by a brunch.
The group meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
The Cass County Genealogical Society Meets on the Second Tuesday Of Each Month.
This meeting, October 8th, will include Speaker and C. C. G. S . Member and Vice-President Louella Vernon, who will tell about her Scots-Irish PEDEN Family.
The meeting will start at 6:30 pm and we hope that as many of you as possible will join us for this interesting and informative monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City, Texas at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
This is a “Free Meeting”, open to the public, and we always serve a light meal and beverages.
For more information please call 903-796-3081