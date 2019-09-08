Blood drive slated today
A LifeShare blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Walmart, 1701 E. End Blvd., Marshall.
Marshall Art League begins new season
The Marshall Art League will kick off its 2019-20 season with Claudia Lowery and Julie Andrews Grant, both of Sisters Art and Vintage, tag-teaming a presentation on Sunday.
The league meets at the Visual Art Center at 208 E. Burleson. Refreshments are served at 1:30 p.m. and the program is 2-3 p.m.
Lowery is the former owner/operator of Gingko Leaf Art Gallery in downtown Marshall, which makes her uniquely qualified to explain what artists need to know about presenting their work for showing in a gallery.
Grant has many years of framing experience and sells beautiful vintage frames at her business at 1902 E. Travis St. She will discuss tips on framing and how to select a frame that complements the art.
The group is for any artist or persons interested in art.
City commission to meet Monday
The Marshall City Commission will hold a special-called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in commission chambers at City Hall, 401 South Alamo, Marshall.
The meeting includes a public hearing on the proposed tax rate of $0.542160 per $100 valuation in support of the 2020 Annual Budget of the City of Marshall.
5K walk/run to benefit weevil greenhouse
The Caddo Biocontrol Alliance is hosting its first ever 5K Weevil Wobble run/walk to benefit the Morley Hudson Greenhouse from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Shady Glade Resort and Marina in Uncertain.
There will be prizes for all age groups. Early registration of $25 ends Sunday, Sept. 9, then will be $30. For details, visit eventbrite.com and search Uncertain races. Walk-ups are welcome.
Genealogy group to meet Sept. 10
The Cass County Genealogical Society will host its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City (at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets).
This meeting will feature guest speaker and CCGS member Cathie Maley, who will discuss her ancestors.
A light meal and beverages will be served. The public is invited. For more information, call 903-796-3081.
Tickets on sale for Marshall group’s play
Buddy Power Productions, Marshall’s community theater group, has announced performance dates for its upcoming play, “The Wild Women of Winedale,” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy.
Performances will take place at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs St., 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20; and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
Tickets are $15 and are available on the website Eventbrite.com, or by calling director Cherry Fisher at 903-930-0163.
Josey Ranch hosting back to school clinic
Josey Ranch will host its Back to School 2 1/2-day barrel racing clinic Sept. 13-15.
Sessions include: How to practice perfect, lots of horsemanship, pole bending and how to select the correct bit and equipment.
Two runs will take place, with a Martha Josey trophy saddle and a Shea Michelle trophy belt buckle awarded as prizes.
Participants riding in the Back to School Clinic are eligible to compete in the 27th Annual Josey Reunion 5D Barrel Race.
Cost is $450. For more information, visit www.barrelracers.com.
Church group hosting health event Sept. 14
The People’s Missionary Baptist Church’s Mission Society is hosting its second health awareness event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14 at the church, 406 Sanford St. in Marshall.
Free health screenings, blood pressure checks, prize drawings and snacks and refreshments are part of the event. Registration and set up takes place from 9 to 10 a.m.
Participants and exhibitors include: Black Nurses Rock, Faith Based Specialist with DFPS, Destiny Counseling Agency, Marshall Home Care and Hospice, Genesis Prime Care, Area Agency on Aging of East Texas and the Harrison County Extension Office.
For more information, call Pearlie Perkins at 903-935-3855 or email pearl.perk70@gmail.com.
East Texas Taco Fest tickets on sale
Tickets for the Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 2019 East Texas Taco Fest, set for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, are available for sale at the Marshall News Messenger, 309 E. Austin St. in Marshall.
General admission tickets are $10 (includes only entry into the event) and VIP tickets are $40 (includes access to the Christus Good Shepherd Health Systems VIP tent, two drink vouchers, hors d’oeuvres and preferred seating).
No charge for children 12 and under.
Jefferson hosting antique tractor show
The first Jefferson Antique Tractor Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in downtown Historic Jefferson. The main street will be closed to traffic to accommodate antique tractors and stationary antique engines.
The event includes a tractor parade, a slow tractor race, exhibits, vendors and lots of unique awards.
Setup will begin at 2 p.m. Friday followed by a meet and greet dinner social for tractor owners and family at the Diamond Don RV Park and Event Center.
Antique small engine and working exhibits as well as vintage truck exhibitors are also welcome.
Admission is free to the public; there is no charge for exhibitors.
For more information, call 903-445-9796, email info@Diamond Don.com or visit www.facebook.com/JeffersonAntiqueTractorShow.
Jefferson library group to host annual dinner
The Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library will host their annual dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at 301 W. Lafayette in Jefferson.
The keynote speaker is Susan Cushman, author of “Friends of the Library.” She will have books available for purchase and signing.
A potluck dinner will be served; bring a dish to share. There is no charge to attend. For more information, contact the library at 903-665-8911 or cdjc1907@hotmail.com.
Nichols Cemetery meeting set Oct. 5
The Nichols Cemetery meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Greenhill Baptist Church.
All members who have loved ones buried there are asked to pay their annual dues for the upkeep of the cemetery.
Michelson hosts Lebduska exhibit
“The Unbridled Paintings of Lawrence Lebduska” will run through Nov. 9 at the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Bolivar in Marshall.
Lawrence Lebduska is one of the most popular modern folk-art painters of 1930’s America. His work is included in the permanent collections of many famous museums and collectors. The Michelson Museum has two of Lebduska’s paintings in its permanent collection.
This exhibit was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Katherine Navarro, Associate Curator of Education at the Mennello. It was partially funded by the city of Marshall and contributors to the Michelson Museum of Art.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020. Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.