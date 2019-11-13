Send briefs to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Parade of American Music set for today
The Marshall Music Club will present its annual Parade of American Music on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd. This year’s theme is “The Sounds and Flavors of Texas,” and performers include Melinda Boyd and Keaton Bradbury. Reception to follow.
Republican Women to host meeting
The Republican Women of Harrison County will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Trinity Episcopal Church fellowship hall.
The Harrison County Military Museum will be the program. Call 903-930-2816 by Wednesday for lunch reservations.
Fall Carnival hosted by Troop No. 7145
Girl Scout Troop No. 7145 will host its second annual Fall Carnival from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at Annye’s Prayer Garden, 1401 Grafton St., in Marshall. Food, games and fun will be in store. Entry fee is a donation of a children’s book or a $5 donation. Child-friendly vendors are welcome to participate for a $10 fee.
Christmas concert is set for Dec. 1
Mack Guice and Friends will present a Christmas Community-Action Celebration concert to benefit autism advocacy and support for Marshall ISD special needs students. The concert will be 4 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Marshall High School auditorium, 1900 Maverick Drive. A financial contribution will be donated to the Marshall ISD autism special needs classes. The public is invited.
A special Christmas concert souvenir booklet will be published and ads are being sold. Call Mack Guice at 843-437-1990 or email mackguice5@gmail.com. Ad deadline is Nov. 15.
Christmas special set for December 7
The public is invited to sing Christmas carols at a Community Sing-a-Long at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Harrison County Historic Court House Court Room.
Popular Christmas carols will be sung prior to the Christmas parade, and everyone will be done in time for the parade.
The event is sponsored by the Marshall Music Club with coordinators Glenda Clay and Melinda Boyd.
For more information email glendaclay@sbcglobal.net.
Hospice is in need of more volunteers
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To volunteer contact rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club has donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking more volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items.
Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided.
Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve.
For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief.
For information, call 903-923-8154.
Support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38.
Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St.
For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
Beekeepers meet second Thursdays
The Marshall Beekeepers meeting is every second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.
Genealogical group monthly meeting
The Cass County Genealogical Society Meets on the Second Tuesday Of Each Month. The meeting will start at 6:30 pm and we hope that as many of you as possible will join us for this interesting and informative monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
A light meal and beverages is served and the public is invited. For information call 903-796-3081.