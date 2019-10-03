Community Health Fair set for Saturday
There will be an annual Community Health Fair Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lions Community Center at the corner of Poplar and Louisiana Streets.
Marshall PD, Department of State Health Services, ETBU Nursing Department, Pilates on the Square and other healthcare agencies, community/Greek organizations will provide information on health issues, nutrition, bullying, e-cig-vaping; confidential HIV/Syphilis Screening; interactive physical activity. Lots of door prizes given throughout the day including Fire Extinguisher in recognition of Fire Prevention Awareness Month.
CHRISTUS to host health, aging seminar
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System will host a series of free community ‘age well. live well’ seminars focused on health and aging every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. through Oct. 16.
During the seminar series, attendees will learn about key aspects of senior health that will provide the tools needed to live a healthier life.
The seminars will be held at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living, located at 3133 Good Shepherd Way in Longview.
Topics of discussion include: functional balance and strength, sleep and nutrition, elder care and much more.
To register to attend one or all sessions, call 903-323-6511.
Quilt cClub to host shopping event
The Hearts and Hands Quilt Club will host a Christmas boutique from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Summit United Methodist Church.
There will be quilts, crafts, baked goods, ornaments, gift items, jellies and jams, decorations and lots more. Lunch is provided.
The church is located at 1901 E. End Boulevard in Marshall.
4th annual Antler Scramble is Oct. 5
The Marshall Elks Lodge presents its 4th Annual Antler Scramble from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Oaklawn Golf Course, 4307 Victory Drive, Marshall.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The event is limited to 30 teams. The 2-person scramble benefits the Marshall Elks Lodge. A hole-in-one prize and door prizes will be awarded.
For more information, call 903-926-5486.
Jefferson 40th reunion is October 5
Jefferson High School Class of 1979 will be hosting its 40th Class Reunion on Oct. 5 in Jefferson. For more information contact G. Armington at 512-466-4894.
Links for Life golf tourney held Oct. 4
A golf tournament will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The “Links for Life” Golf Tournament will be held at Marshall Lakeside Country Club for Living Alternatives Ministry.
For more information call 903-926-0260.
Event to benefit weevil greenhouse
The Caddo Biocontrol Alliance is hosting its first ever 5K Weevil Wobble run/walk to benefit the Morley Hudson Greenhouse from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Shady Glade Resort and Marina in Uncertain.
There will be prizes for all age groups. Early registration of $25 ends Sunday, Sept. 9, then will be $30. For details, visit eventbrite.com and search Uncertain races. Walk-ups are welcome.
Nichols Cemetery meeting set Oct. 5
The Nichols Cemetery meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenhill Baptist Church.
All members who have loved ones buried there are asked to pay their annual dues for the upkeep of the cemetery.
Woodlawn Community group plan to meet
The Woodlawn Community Center interest group will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Woodlawn Community Center. There will be free hot dogs, chips and desserts.
The guest speaker will be Patrick Ryan, an attorney, on the importance of wills and probate. A regular meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend, organizers said.
Genealogical group sets Oct. 8 meeting
The Cass County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Oct. 8 meeting will include speaker and society Vice President Louella Vernon, who will share about her Scots-Irish PEDEN family.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
The free meeting is open to the public with a light meal and beverages. For more information call 903-796-3081.
Shoes needed for outreach project
The Galilee Baptist Church of Hallsville is supporting “The Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for the Homeless Outreach Community Project. This organization needs men’s shoes sizes 9-13. If you have any used or slightly worn shoes that you would like to donate or if you would like to contribute in any way you may contact any of the following committee members: Pastor Lamar F. Jones 903-455-3729, Kathleen Fennell Adams 903-720-0294 and Samantha McPhail.
The shoes will be presented Sunday at 6 p.m. at the ‘Walk A Mile in Their Shoes Outreach’ Organization at the Galilee Baptist Church located at 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville.
Grubbs Family Reunion set Oct. 13
The 52nd annual Grubbs Family Reunion will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Golden Corral, U.S. 59 South in Marshall. Please call relatives who live out of town about the reunion.
Woodlawn VFD to host third extravaganza
The Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department is offering a ‘spooktacular’ time at their 3rd Annual Extravaganza beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
Hamburger and hot dog plates are $8 and will be prepared by Beje Foster. Hamburger plates include a hamburger, chips, drink and a cookie. Hot dog plates include two hot dogs, chips, a drink and a cookie.
The haunted house will begin at sundown and last until everyone drops dead.
Door prizes will be drawn throughout the night and tickets are $2 each or $3 for $5. You do not have to be present to win.
Michelson hosts Lebduska exhibit
“The Unbridled Paintings of Lawrence Lebduska” will run through Nov. 9 at the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Bolivar in Marshall.
Lawrence Lebduska’s work is included in the permanent collections of many famous museums and collectors.
The Michelson Museum has two of Lebduska’s paintings in its permanent collection.
This exhibit was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Katherine Navarro, Associate Curator of Education at the Mennello.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020. Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County, will kick off their first meeting touring Christus Good Shepherd — Marshall. The tour guide will be Administrator Brett Kinman. After the tour, the organization will have its first meeting of the year followed by a brunch.
The group meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
