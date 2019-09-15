Tickets on sale for Marshall group’s play
Buddy Power Productions, Marshall’s community theater group, has announced performance dates for its upcoming play, “The Wild Women of Winedale,” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy.
Performances will take place at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs St., 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20; and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
Tickets are $15 and are available on the website Eventbrite.com, or by calling director Cherry Fisher at 903-930-0163.
Marshall Lions set upcoming programs
The Marshall Lions Club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.
Upcoming programs include: Sept. 17, Joyce Weekly with Marshall Regional Arts Council; and Sept. 24, Robbie Lisman, Chief Appraiser for the Harrison County Appraisal District.
Jefferson hosting antique tractor show
The first Jefferson Antique Tractor Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in downtown Historic Jefferson. The main street will be closed to traffic to accommodate antique tractors and stationary antique engines.
The event includes a tractor parade, a slow tractor race, exhibits, vendors and lots of unique awards.
Setup will begin at 2 p.m. Friday followed by a meet and greet dinner social for tractor owners and family at the Diamond Don RV Park and Event Center.
Antique small engine and working exhibits as well as vintage truck exhibitors are also welcome.
Admission is free to the public; there is no charge for exhibitors.
For more information, call 903-445-9796, email info@Diamond Don.com or visit www.facebook.com/JeffersonAntiqueTractorShow.
Jefferson library group to host annual dinner
The Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library will host their annual dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at 301 W. Lafayette in Jefferson.
The keynote speaker is Susan Cushman, author of “Friends of the Library.” She will have books available for purchase and signing.
A potluck dinner will be served; bring a dish to share. There is no charge to attend. For more information, contact the library at 903-665-8911 or cdjc1907@hotmail.com.
4th annual Antler Scramble slated
The Marshall Elks Lodge presents its 4th Annual Antler Scramble from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Oaklawn Golf Course, 4307 Victory Drive, Marshall.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The event is limited to 30 teams. The 2-person scramble benefits the Marshall Elks Lodge. A hole-in-one prize and door prizes will be awarded.
For more information, contact Angela Hudson at 903-926-5486.
5K walk/run to benefit weevil greenhouse
The Caddo Biocontrol Alliance is hosting its first ever 5K Weevil Wobble run/walk to benefit the Morley Hudson Greenhouse from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Shady Glade Resort and Marina in Uncertain.
There will be prizes for all age groups. Early registration of $25 ends Sunday, Sept. 9, then will be $30. For details, visit eventbrite.com and search Uncertain races. Walk-ups are welcome.
Nichols Cemetery meeting set Oct. 5
The Nichols Cemetery meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Greenhill Baptist Church.
All members who have loved ones buried there are asked to pay their annual dues for the upkeep of the cemetery.
Michelson hosts Lebduska exhibit
“The Unbridled Paintings of Lawrence Lebduska” will run through Nov. 9 at the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Bolivar in Marshall.
Lawrence Lebduska is one of the most popular modern folk-art painters of 1930’s America. His work is included in the permanent collections of many famous museums and collectors. The Michelson Museum has two of Lebduska’s paintings in its permanent collection.
This exhibit was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Katherine Navarro, Associate Curator of Education at the Mennello. It was partially funded by the city of Marshall and contributors to the Michelson Museum of Art.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020. Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County, will kick off their first meeting touring Christus Good Shepherd — Marshall. The tour guide will be Administrator Brett Kinman. After the tour, the organization will have its first meeting of the year followed by a brunch.
The group meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.