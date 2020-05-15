Submit events to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com.
■ Mobile testing for the COVID-19 virus will again be at the Marshall Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Registration to get an appointment will begin today.
Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to be pre-screened for symptoms and make an appointment. The testing is free but appointments must be made. The convention center is located at 2501 E. End Blvd South in Marshall.
Although Texas is slowly being opened back up, COVID-19 is impacting many companies and operations. Carter BloodCare is one of these necessary businesses that have been struggling to keep up with the need for blood during this difficult time.
■ MTX Surveying is proud to be partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a blood drive Friday, May 15 from noon to 4 p.m., in an effort to do their part for the community and those in need of surgeries that will require blood donations. If you are interested in participating, please reach out to Misty Clark at 903-471-8391 or make an appointment at www.carterbloodcare.org.
The Carter BloodCare Bus will be onsite at 4901 East End Boulevard South in Marshall.
The Harrison County Historical Commission’s meeting scheduled for May 14 at the Marshall T&P Depot will not be held due to health and safety concerns.
The next meeting will be held July 9.
Evangelical Presbyterian Church services — online services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday
First United Methodist Church services — online worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday
Immanuel Baptist Church services — services available online
City of Marshall Saturday disposal hours suspended. Next free disposal day is June 13.
Dollar General (open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for Seniors over age 60 ONLY; all stores closing one hour early)
Superone, Brookshires, Spring (Shortened hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 5 percent discount for all senior citizens) — Instacart available
Walmart Supercenter (Shortened hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Walgreens Pharmacy — Special Frontlines Heroes Discount Day — April 25 — 30% discount available off store brands, 20 percent everything else.
Offer is good for first responders, law enforcement officers, physicians and nurses.
Buffalo Supply and Equipment Inc. offering PPE packs including N95 masks, nitrile gloves and sanitizer. Call 903-923-0491.