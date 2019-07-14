Whataburger to host food drive
Whataburger and the East Texas Food Bank are teaming up once again with a special Christmas in July food drive and fundraiser at 46 restaurants across the region, including locations in Marshall.
On Tuesday, July 16, customers who visit their local Whataburger restaurant from 3 to 7 p.m. and donate a minimum of two cans or non-perishable items will receive a free Whataburger.
Additionally, customers who donate $1 or more to the East Texas Food Bank at participating locations between July 15 and July 28 will receive a paper ornament and have their name decorate the walls of their hometown Whataburger.
Elections office to host training
The Harrison County Elections Office will be hosting training sessions for those interested in registering others to vote — at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 and at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18.
To be appointed as a volunteer deputy registrar, a person must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Texas.
Once deputized, their service will continue through Dec. 31, 2020. Interested person should RSVP by calling 903-935-4822.
Christmas in July pet event set July 18
Christmas in July will be celebrated from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at The Pet Place of Marshall and from 3 to 6 p.m. the same day at Petsense pet store.
Bring pets in their finest Christmas outfit and enter the costume contest. Refreshments will be served. Donations for the Humane Society will be accepted. Call 903 938-7297 for information.
Paddie to speak at Republican Women meeting
Rep. Chris Paddie will speak at the meeting of the Republican Women of Harrison County at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 19 in the Trinity Episcopal Church fellowship hall, 106 E. Grove St., Marshall.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 903-930-2816. Lunch is $10.
Starr Home hosting children’s events
The Starr Family Home Historic Site will host Super Starr Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20.
Children ages 4-10 are welcome for crafts, story time and outdoor games. Registration is required.
Business hosting elder fan drive
Marshall Homecare and Hospice is hosting a fan drive to benefit Marshall area seniors until July 22.
Those who wish to donate may drop off fans at Marshall Homecare and Hospice, 111 E. Burleson St. in Marshall and at the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, 110 S. Bolivar St., Ste. 101, in Marshall.
Distribution Day will be from 2-3:30 p.m. July 25 at Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall.
For distribution criteria, contact Mission Marshall at 903-472-4944. For more information about the fan drive, contact Tim Huff at 903-926-2673 or thuff@mhchtexas.com.
Central, Abney schools hosting reunion
The Central and Cary M. Abney (CCMA) schools will be hosting their school reunion July 26-28 at Waskom High School (formerly Cary M. Abney) in Waskom.
For more information, contact: Jimmie Winkley Jackson, 903-926-7771; Willie Brown Hill, 903-926-1611; Wanda Luster Mays, 318-455-3548; Robert “Sonny” Lacy, 318-636-4691; or Brenda Benton Hill, 903-687-2404.
Marshall football season ticket sales begin Aug. 1
Current season ticket holders for Marshall Maverick Football may reclaim their season tickets for the upcoming season beginning Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse.
Current holders may also reclaim their tickets on Monday, Aug. 5, and on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with Swap Day being on Wednesday, Aug.7. After Aug.7, all unclaimed tickets will go on sale and be made available to the general public.
The Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket office will be open from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Sections C and D (chairbacks) will be $40 per seat and Section B (without backs) will be $35 per seat. Ticket prices at the gate for individual games on game night will be $10 for Sections C and D and $9 for Section B. General admission will be $8 during game weeks during the season.
For more information about season ticket sales, contact the ticket office at 903-927-8772 during business hours.
Michelson Museum hosts traveling exhibit
The Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall, will host the Hoover Watercolor Society traveling exhibit through Aug. 30.
The exhibit is funded in part by the city of Marshall and generous contributors. For more information, call 903-935-9480 or visit www.michelsonmuseum.com.
Josey Ranch to host back to school clinic
Josey Ranch will host its Back to School 2 1/2-day barrel racing clinic Sept. 13-15.
Sessions include: How to practice perfect, lots of horsemanship, pole bending and how to select the correct bit and equipment.
Two runs will take place, with a Martha Josey trophy saddle and a Shea Michelle trophy belt buckle awarded as prizes.
Participants riding in the Back to School Clinic are eligible to compete in the 27th Annual Josey Reunion 5D Barrel Race.
Cost is $450. For more information, visit www.barrelracers.com.
Lions announce donation sites
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses.
They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, re-stocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.