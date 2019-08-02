NAACP to host benefit drawing
The NAACP Harrison County Branch 685 is hosting a drawing to benefit the organization. Prizes include a charcoal barbecue grill, a tablet and a $50 Visa card.
The drawings will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at 103 Young St. in Marshall. Tickets are $5 each and are available by calling Jim McCutchens at 903-926-3418 or Zephania Timmons at 903-930-7230.
Business to host school supply drive
Sisters Art & Vintage will host a “Pack the Bus” school supply collection event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the shop, 1902 E. Travis St. (next to the movie theater) in Marshall.
The Marshall ISD “Pack The Bus” school supply drive is a community wide effort to provide every school supply needed for students in Pre-K through fifth grade this year to ease the burden of families and get students the start they need for a successful school year.
Donations of any school supplies or funding to purchase supplies is appreciated.
Blood drive slated Sunday
A LifeShare Blood Drive will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Walmart, 1701 E. End Blvd., Marshall.
Back to school event slated Aug. 4
Strait Out Tha Sticks will present its 2nd Annual Summer Fun Day, a back to school event for kids, from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2005 Dogan in Marshall.
Activities include kickball, football, volleyball, sack races, face painting, tug-of-war and a dance contest. Trophies will be presented to dance contest winners.
The event also features entertainment from DJ Bruce and DJ Teola, free food (nachos and chili dogs) and drinks for the kids as well as snow cones.
All kids are admitted free. Cost for adults is $2 each.
For more information, call Tamika at 903-754-9441 or Oscar at 903-263-7703.
Marshall football season tickets on sale
Current season ticket holders for Marshall Maverick Football may reclaim their season tickets for the upcoming season at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse.
Current holders may also reclaim their tickets on Monday, Aug. 5, and on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with Swap Day being on Wednesday, Aug.7. After Aug.7, all unclaimed tickets will go on sale and be made available to the general public.
The Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket office will be open from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Sections C and D (chairbacks) will be $40 per seat and Section B (without backs) will be $35 per seat. Ticket prices at the gate for individual games on game night will be $10 for Sections C and D and $9 for Section B. General admission will be $8 during game weeks during the season.
For more information about season ticket sales, contact the ticket office at 903-927-8772 during business hours.
East Texas Taco Fest tickets now on sale
Tickets for the Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 2019 East Texas Taco Fest, set for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, are now available for sale at the Marshall News Messenger, 309 E. Austin St. in Marshall.
General admission tickets are $10 (includes only entry into the event) and VIP tickets are $40 (includes access to the Christus Good Shepherd Health Systems VIP tent, two drink vouchers, hors d’oeuvres and preferred seating).
No charge for children 12 and under.
Caddo Lake group to host information sessions
The Caddo Lake Institute will host three free, public “State of the Lake” 1-hour information sessions next week in Marshall, Karnack and Jefferson.
The sessions will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Marshall Convention Center Blue Bonnet Room, 2501 E. End Blvd. S. in Marshall; from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Karnack Community Center, 15642 FM 134 in Marnack; and from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Jefferson Convention and Tourism Center transportation building, 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson.
Included in the session are: presentations from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and experts from Texas Parks and Wildlife; specific information on invasive species like Salvinia and Emerald Ash Borer; and general updates on water quality and quantity, what nonprofits are doing around the lake and about facilities for public enjoyment.
Food will not be provided; bring a sack lunch if needed. For more information, visit www.caddolakeinstitute.com.
NAACP hosting information series
The Longview NAACP is hosting a series of community outreach events in the coming weeks.
A recap of legal redress training (for members only) and voter’s protection training (for the public) will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 3211 W. Marshall Ave. (the Precinct 2 building) in Longview.
A meeting addressing how to file a proper complaint with the NAACP will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 3211 W. Marshall Ave. (the Precinct 2 building) in Longview.
Parking and entrance are at the rear of the building across from Austin Bank.
The group also is hosting its NAACP Western Dance fundraiser from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 4.
Marshall ISD registration continues to Aug. 9
Registration for both new and returning students to Marshall ISD for the 2019-20 school year has begun and will run through Friday, Aug. 9.
Students who are new to the district will need to register in person at the Marshall ISD Administration Building, 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting July 25.
New students must bring the following with them to the administration building when they register: valid driver’s license of parent or legal guardian who is enrolled the child; birth certificate (must be original, with seal); Social Security card; updated immunization records; and proof of residence (current property tax receipt; current rental agreement; gas, water or electric bill in parent or guardian’s name).
For more information, contact the district’s PEIMS Department at 903-927-8700, or contact Callie Dorchester, PEIMS Coordinator, via e-mail at dorchesterc@marshallisd.com.
Genealogical Society hosting meeting
The Cass County Genealogical Society will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Thomas Pressly, a rheumatologist by profession, but a Civil War enthusiast since childhood. His subject for the meeting is William Burnham Chilvers, an orphan from England who immigrated to Illinois in the 1850s.
Pressly will tell about rampant disease and the horrors of battles at Vicksburg, Tupelo, the Red River Campaign and Nashville that Chilvers recorded as a soldier in the Union Army from 1862 through the end of the war.
The meeting are free and open to the public. A dinner and beverages will be served. For more information, please call 903-796-3081
Business hosting back to school event
Cricket Wireless will host a Back-to-School Bash from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at 120 E. End Blvd. N. in Marshall.
Games for the kids as well as free food and drinks, supplies and phones, phone payment plans and backpack raffles will be offered during the event.
Michelson Museum hosts traveling exhibit
The Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall, will host the Hoover Watercolor Society traveling exhibit through Aug. 30.
The exhibit is funded in part by the city of Marshall and generous contributors. For more information, call 903-935-9480 or visit www.michelsonmuseum.com.
Josey Ranch to host back to school clinic
Josey Ranch will host its Back to School 2 1/2-day barrel racing clinic Sept. 13-15.
Sessions include: How to practice perfect, lots of horsemanship, pole bending and how to select the correct bit and equipment.
Two runs will take place, with a Martha Josey trophy saddle and a Shea Michelle trophy belt buckle awarded as prizes.
Participants riding in the Back to School Clinic are eligible to compete in the 27th Annual Josey Reunion 5D Barrel Race.
Cost is $450. For more information, visit www.barrelracers.com.
Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, re-stocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.