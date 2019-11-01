Send briefs to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Dia de los Muertos continues till Nov. 2
The Michelson Museum of Art will be hosting a special Dia de los Muertos exhibit through Saturday. Attendees are invited to learn about the traditional Mexican alter. The exhibit is free. The museum is located at 216 N. Bolivar Street in Marshall.
Meet the authors at Mims VFD center
A group of authors will host a meet and greet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Mims VFS Community Center located at 12728 Hwy. 729 on the north side of Lake O’ the Pines.
Doors will open 1 p.m. Refreshments will be available and the authors will sign books they will be selling.
Bring a friend and enjoy meeting the people behind the book covers.
For questions and directions, call 903-755-2031.
Passport Day in Marshall held Nov. 2
The Marshall Post Office will be hosting a passport day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
An adult passport, which is valid for 10 years and good for all international travel, is $110 paid to the Department of State and $35 paid to USPS.
A passport card, which is valid for 10 years and valid only for travel by land and by sea to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Carribean, is $30 paid to the Department of State and $35 processing fee to USPS.
Additional fees are $15 for passport photos, $60 for expedited service (3 week processing time), $16.48 priority express (for expedited application) and 20 cents per photocopy that is made.
Forms of payment include personal checks, debit cards and cash.
The post office is located at 202 E. Travis Street.
Woodlawn Center sets Nov. 4 meeting
The Woodlawn Community Center organization will meet p.m., Monday, Nov. 4 at the Woodlawn Community Center. Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb will be the guest speaker discussing the county budget, what the budget consists of and ways to raise revenue and the possibility of being able to lower the county tax rate. A question and answer period will be allotted. The public is invited.
Historical Museum sets luncheon Nov. 7
On November 7 local historian Sam Moseley will present “Days of Glory, Days of Fear: War Hero Perry Bonner” at the Harrison County Historical Museum’s annual Journey Stories Luncheon. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling 903-935-8417 Ext. 1, emailing a contact number to hchminfo@gmail.com, or on the museum’s website at harrisoncountymuseum.org.
Deadline to purchase tickets is November 1. The event is at the Marshall Visual Art Center. Lunch service starts at 11 a.m. and the program begins at 11:30. Proceeds from the event assists with the museum’s annual educational programming.
Masons to host Waskom Fire Chief
The Masonic Lodge will host a short talk with Waskom Fire Chief Murf King Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The meeting is open to the public, organizers said.
Michelson hosts Lebduska exhibit
“The Unbridled Paintings of Lawrence Lebduska” will run through Nov. 9 at the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Bolivar in Marshall.
Lawrence Lebduska is one of the most popular modern folk-art painters of 1930’s America.
His work is included in the permanent collections of many famous museums and collectors. The Michelson Museum has two of Lebduska’s paintings in its permanent collection.
This exhibit was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Katherine Navarro, Associate Curator of Education at the Mennello.
It was partially funded by the city of Marshall and contributors to the Michelson Museum of Art.
Christmas concert is planned for Dec. 1
Mack Guice and Friends will present a Christmas Community-Action Celebration concert to benefit autism advocacy and support for Marshall ISD special needs students.
The concert will be 4 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Marshall High School auditorium, 1900 Maverick Drive.
A financial contribution will be donated to the Marshall ISD autism special needs classes. The public is invited.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020. Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
Marshall Beekeepers meet second Thursday of the month
The Marshall Beekeepers meeting is every second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet
The Cass County Genealogical Society Meets on the Second Tuesday Of Each Month.
This meeting, Nov. 12, will include Guest speaker Nancy Allday, who will tell about her great-grandparents, Cornelius and Gertrude Curtright. Cornelius was with Hood’s Brigade in the Civil War, surviving many of the biggest battles, such as Antietam, Gettysburg, and Chickamauga. Afterwards, they were both active in local Cass County affairs. Gertrude was a postmistress at Cusseta, organized the Atlanta UDC chapter, and campaigned for the Civil War monument on the courthouse square in Linden, Texas. Cornelius and Gertrude Curtright are buried in the Floyd Hill Cemetery.
The meeting will start at 6:30 pm and we hope that as many of you as possible will join us for this interesting and informative monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
We always serve a light meal and beverages and the public is invited.
For more information call 903-796-3081.