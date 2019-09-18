Jefferson hosting antique tractor show
The first Jefferson Antique Tractor Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in downtown Historic Jefferson. The main street will be closed to traffic to accommodate antique tractors and stationary antique engines.
The event includes a tractor parade, a slow tractor race, exhibits, vendors and lots of unique awards.
Setup will begin at 2 p.m. Friday followed by a meet and greet dinner social for tractor owners and family at the Diamond Don RV Park and Event Center.
Antique small engine and working exhibits as well as vintage truck exhibitors are also welcome.
Admission is free to the public; there is no charge for exhibitors.
For more information, call 903-445-9796, email info@Diamond Don.com or visit www.facebook.com/JeffersonAntiqueTractorShow.
Marshall Lions set upcoming programs
The Marshall Lions Club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, 410 E. Houston St. in Marshall.
Upcoming programs include Robbie Lisman, Chief Appraiser for the Harrison County Appraisal District on Sept. 24.
Jefferson library group to host annual dinner
The Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library will host their annual dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at 301 W. Lafayette in Jefferson.
The keynote speaker is Susan Cushman, author of “Friends of the Library.” She will have books available for purchase and signing.
A potluck dinner will be served; bring a dish to share. There is no charge to attend. For more information, contact the library at 903-665-8911 or cdjc1907@hotmail.com.
4th annual Antler Scramble slated Oct. 5
The Marshall Elks Lodge presents its 4th Annual Antler Scramble from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Oaklawn Golf Course, 4307 Victory Drive, Marshall.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The event is limited to 30 teams. The 2-person scramble benefits the Marshall Elks Lodge. A hole-in-one prize and door prizes will be awarded.
For more information, contact Angela Hudson at 903-926-5486.