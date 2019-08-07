Caddo Lake group to host info session
The Caddo Lake Institute will host the third of three free, public “State of the Lake” 1-hour information sessions from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Jefferson Convention and Tourism Center transportation building, 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson.
Included in the session are: presentations from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and experts from Texas Parks and Wildlife; specific information on invasive species like Salvinia and Emerald Ash Borer; and general updates on water quality and quantity, what nonprofits are doing around the lake and about facilities for public enjoyment.
Food will not be provided; bring a sack lunch if needed. For more information, visit www.caddolakeinstitute.com.
NAACP hosting information series
The Longview NAACP is hosting a series of community outreach events in the coming weeks.
A meeting addressing how to file a proper complaint with the NAACP will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 3211 W. Marshall Ave. (the Precinct 2 building) in Longview.
Parking and entrance are at the rear of the building across from Austin Bank.
The group also is hosting its NAACP Western Dance fundraiser from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 4.
Library friends hosting book sale
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host its quarterly Janet and Spencer Black Memorial Book Sale fundraiser from Aug. 9-17 in the Gold Auditorium of the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo St., Marshall.
The sale will take place during regular library hours: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The book sale closes 30 minutes prior to library closing.
There will be an advance sale for Friends members from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Memberships will be available at the door. Donated books are accepted and appreciated.
MISD registration continues to Aug. 9
Registration for both new and returning students to Marshall ISD for the 2019-20 school year has begun and will run through Friday, Aug. 9.
Students who are new to the district will need to register in person at the Marshall ISD Administration Building, 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
New students must bring the following with them to the administration building when they register: valid driver’s license of parent or legal guardian who is enrolled the child; birth certificate (must be original, with seal); Social Security card; updated immunization records; and proof of residence (current property tax receipt; current rental agreement; gas, water or electric bill in parent or guardian’s name).
For more information, contact the district’s PEIMS Department at 903-927-8700, or contact Callie Dorchester, PEIMS Coordinator, via e-mail at dorchesterc@marshallisd.com.
Genealogy Society hosting meeting
The Cass County Genealogical Society will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Thomas Pressly, a rheumatologist by profession, but a Civil War enthusiast since childhood.
His subject for the meeting is William Burnham Chilvers, an orphan from England who immigrated to Illinois in the 1850s.
Pressly will tell about rampant disease and the horrors of battles at Vicksburg, Tupelo, the Red River Campaign and Nashville that Chilvers recorded as a soldier in the Union Army from 1862 through the end of the war.
The meeting are free and open to the public. A dinner and beverages will be served. For more information, please call 903-796-3081
Business to host back-to-school event
Cricket Wireless will host a Back-to-School Bash from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 16 at 120 E. End Blvd. N. in Marshall.
Games for the kids as well as free food and drinks, supplies and phones, phone payment plans and backpack raffles will be offered during the event.
Mims VFD to host gathering, meal
The Mims Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will host an end of summer community gathering and meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the station, 12728 Farm-to-Market Road 729 on the north side of Lake of the Pines.
The meal includes a choice of spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and garlic bread or baked chicken, dressing and vegetables. Chicken strips and fries will be available for the kids. Dessert and beverages are included with all meals.
The costs of meals is by donation. For more information, call 903-755-2031.