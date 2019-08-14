Church, groups to give away backpacks
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2, Texas Minority Coalition and Libre Initiative are hosting a back to school backpack giveaway at 6 p.m. today at the church, 200 Scottsville Road in Marshall.
The groups will be handing out 100 free backpacks. Registration is required and attendees must be present to hear a 30-minute presentation on school choice.
City Commission to meet Aug. 15
The Marshall City Commission will host a special-called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 in the conference room at City Hall, 401 South Alamo, Marshall.
A budget workshop — discussion of the 2020 budget — is the sole item on the agenda.
Republican Women to meet Aug. 16.
Rhonda Anderson, Director of Voter Engagement, will speak at the Republican Women of Harrison County meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 in the Trinity Episcopal Church fellowship hall, 106 E. Grove St., Marshall.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 903-930-2816. Lunch is $10.
Business hosting back to school event
Cricket Wireless will host a Back-to-School Bash from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at 120 E. End Blvd. N. in Marshall.
Games for the kids as well as free food and drinks, supplies and phones, phone payment plans and backpack raffles will be offered during the event.
Library friends hosting book sale
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library’s quarterly Janet and Spencer Black Memorial Book Sale fundraiser continues through Saturday, Aug. 17 in the Gold Auditorium of the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo St., Marshall.
The sale will take place during regular library hours: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The book sale closes 30 minutes prior to library closing.
Lions Club meeting programs slated
The Marshall Lions Club has announced the program lineup for their upcoming August meetings, which take place at noon Tuesdays at the Panola-Harrison Electric Coop, 410 E. Houston St., Marshall.
Upcoming programs include: Aug. 20, Jake Griedle, Marshall Mavericks head football coach; and Aug. 27, Gene Keenon, manager of governmental affairs for Republic Services.
AARP drivers course set Aug. 20
An AARP Smart Drivers Course will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Kellyville Community Center, 130 Kelly Park Road, Jefferson.
Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non members. The course is sponsored by John T. Cooper.
For more information, contact Cooper at 903-624-9047 or email johntcooper@yahoo.com.
Marshall PD to give Civil Service exam
The Marshall Police Department will give a Civil Service exam at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the MPD, 2101 East End Blvd. N. Taking this exam is the first step for those interested in pursuing a career as a police officer with the Marshall PD.
Those interested in taking the exam must submit a registration form by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Registration forms may be found at bit.ly/2GZqUnU and can be submitted via email to smith.cory@marshalltexas.net, cjohnston@marshalltexas.net or faxed to 903-935-4429.
The exam consists of a written test as well as a physical abilities test to follow the written exam. A study guide may be purchased by test registrants at bannonandassociates.com for $10.50 via email.
For more information, contact the city of Marshall Human Resources Department at 903-935-4425 or Lt. Len Ames at 903-934-7856.
Mims VFD to host gathering
The Mims Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will host an end of summer community gathering and meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the station, 12728 Farm-to-Market Road 729 on the north side of Lake of the Pines.
The meal includes a choice of spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and garlic bread or baked chicken, dressing and vegetables. Chicken strips and fries will be available for the kids. Dessert and beverages are included with all meals.
The costs of meals is by donation. For more information, call 903-755-2031.
NAACP to host benefit drawing
The NAACP Harrison County Branch 685 is hosting a drawing to benefit the organization. Prizes include a charcoal barbecue grill, a tablet and a $50 Visa card.
The drawings will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at 103 Young St. in Marshall. Tickets are $5 each and are available by calling Jim McCutchens at 903-926-3418 or Zephania Timmons at 903-930-7230.
Michelson Museum hosts traveling exhibit
The Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall, will host the Hoover Watercolor Society traveling exhibit through Aug. 30.
The exhibit is funded in part by the city of Marshall and generous contributors. For more information, call 903-935-9480 or visit www.michelsonmuseum.com.
First responders lunch set Sept. 4
Gabriel/Jordan Buick GMC and Burl’s Collision Center will host the 3rd annual East Texas First Responder’s lunch and live music event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4.
Hamburgers and chips will be served.
Josey Ranch hosting back to school clinic
Josey Ranch will host its Back to School 2 1/2-day barrel racing clinic Sept. 13-15.
Sessions include: How to practice perfect, lots of horsemanship, pole bending and how to select the correct bit and equipment.
Two runs will take place, with a Martha Josey trophy saddle and a Shea Michelle trophy belt buckle awarded as prizes.
Participants riding in the Back to School Clinic are eligible to compete in the 27th Annual Josey Reunion 5D Barrel Race.
Cost is $450. For more information, visit www.barrelracers.com.
East Texas Taco Fest tickets on sale
Tickets for the Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 2019 East Texas Taco Fest, set for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, are now available for sale at the Marshall News Messenger, 309 E. Austin St. in Marshall.
General admission tickets are $10 (includes only entry into the event) and VIP tickets are $40 (includes access to the Christus Good Shepherd Health Systems VIP tent, two drink vouchers, hors d’oeuvres and preferred seating).
No charge for children 12 and under.
Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, re-stocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.