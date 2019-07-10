Michelson hosts traveling exhibit
The Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall, will host the Hoover Watercolor Society traveling exhibit through Aug. 30.
An opening reception will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
The exhibit is funded in part by the city of Marshall and generous contributors. For more information, call 903-935-9480 or visit www.michelsonmuseum.com.
Beekeepers Club to host meeting July 11
The Marshall Beekeepers Club will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Drive, Marshall.
The July meeting will feature an ice cream social.
Bring your favorite ice cream. For more information, call Rusty Tucker at 903-938-5600.
Business set to host kid’s event
Cricket Wireless, 120 E. End Blvd. N. in Marshall, will host a beat the heat event for area kids from 3-6 p.m. Friday. Free popsicles, paletas, giveaways and games are part of the event, which is also sponsored by Choice Dental.
Annual cemetery meeting set July 13
The annual meeting of the Rock Spring Cemetery in Scottsville will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at the cemetery.
All members who have loved ones buried there are asked to pay their annual dues for the upkeep of the cemetery.
Police officers to host golf tourney
The Marshall Police Officers Association will host their 18th annual golf tournament on Saturday, July 13 at the Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course, 4703 Victory Drive, Marshall.
The tournament will be a 2-person scramble, 18 holes with a tee-off time of 1 a.m. Entry fee is $120 per team.
Teams can sign up at their golf course of by calling Darryl Griffin at 903-930-9841 or Tyler Owens at 903-035-4542. The first 30 teams to sign up will play.
Christmas in July event is Thursday
Christmas in July will be celebrated from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at The Pet Place of Marshall and from 3 to 6 p.m. the same day at Petsense pet store.
Bring pets in their finest Christmas outfit and enter the costume contest.
Refreshments will be served. Donations for the Humane Society will be accepted. Call 903 938-7297 for information.
Starr Home hosting children’s events
The Starr Family Home Historic Site will host Super Starr Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20.
Children ages 4-10 are welcome for crafts, story time and outdoor games.
Registration is required.
Business hosting elder fan drive
Marshall Homecare and Hospice is hosting a fan drive to benefit Marshall area seniors until July 22.
Those who wish to donate may drop off fans at Marshall Homecare and Hospice, 111 E. Burleson St. in Marshall and at the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, 110 S. Bolivar St., Ste. 101, in Marshall.
Distribution Day will be from 2-3:30 p.m. July 25 at Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall.
For distribution criteria, contact Mission Marshall at 903-472-4944. For more information about the fan drive, contact Tim Huff at 903-926-2673 or thuff@mhchtexas.com.
Central, Abney schools hosting reunion
The Central and Cary M. Abney (CCMA) schools will be hosting their school reunion July 26-28 at Waskom High School (formerly Cary M. Abney) in Waskom.
For more information, contact: Jimmie Winkley Jackson, 903-926-7771; Willie Brown Hill, 903-926-1611; Wanda Luster Mays, 318-455-3548; Robert “Sonny” Lacy, 318-636-4691; or Brenda Benton Hill, 903-687-2404.
Marshall football season ticket sales begin Aug. 1
Current season ticket holders for Marshall Maverick Football may reclaim their season tickets for the upcoming season beginning Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse.
Current holders may also reclaim their tickets on Monday, Aug. 5, and on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with Swap Day being on Wednesday, Aug.7. After Aug.7, all unclaimed tickets will go on sale and be made available to the general public.
The Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket office will be open from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Sections C and D (chairbacks) will be $40 per seat and Section B (without backs) will be $35 per seat. Ticket prices at the gate for individual games on game night will be $10 for Sections C and D and $9 for Section B. General admission will be $8 during game weeks during the season.
The Mavs, under new head coach Jake Griedl, have five home games this year beginning with the season opener on Aug. 30 against Tyler Lee. The Mavs will also host Lindale (Sept. 27), Mt. Pleasant (Oct. 12), Nacogdoches (Oct. 26) and Pine Tree (Nov. 9).
Road games for Marshall in 2019 include at Longview (Sept. 6), at Carthage (Sept. 13), at Hallsville (Oct. 4), at Jacksonville (Oct. 19) and at Whitehouse (Nov. 2).
For more information about season ticket sales, contact the ticket office at 903-927-8772 during business hours.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, re-stocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.