Keep Marshall Beautiful in Marshall announced the launch of their 2021 Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off event, set for the end of this month.
The annual clean-up event will take place April 24 from 8 a.m. through noon at the intersections of Interstate 20 and U.S. 59. Keep Marshall Beautiful invites individuals of all ages to participate in the event and help keep Marshall clean and beautiful.
“Keep Marshall Beautiful is thrilled to partner with Keep Texas Beautiful and TxDOT for the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash–Off. Keeping Marshall beautiful and free of litter benefits residents and visitors alike, and also helps our businesses attract new customers,” Ashli Dansby, Keep Marshall Beautiful board chair, said. “There is truly no downside to cleaning up trash in our community. We invite you, your clubs, businesses, and organizations to volunteer with us.”
Keep Marshall Beautiful is a local city board committed to enhancing the community environment of Marshall.
Keep America Beautiful’ s Great American Clean-up is part of a nationwide effort that takes place in more than 20,000 communities year-round. Keep Texas Beautiful encourages participation in the event from March through May and helps mobilize thousands of Texans to improve the beauty and health of their community.
Activities can include beautifying parks and recreation areas, cleaning waterways, handling recycling collections, picking up litter, removing graffiti, planting trees and conducting educational programs and litter-free events.
The Don’t Mess with Texas® Trash-Off, hosted by Keep Texas Beautiful and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), serves as Texas’ signature event for the Great American Cleanup and is the single largest one-day cleanup event in the state.
The program supports efforts to clear Texas roadsides of trash and will take place this year throughout Texas from April 1 through April 30.
Volunteer sign up for the KMB Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off can be found on the Keep Marshall Beautiful Facebook page in the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off event.
More information about Keep Texas Beautiful cleanups and programs are available at www.ktb.org/cleanup.