Advocates across East Texas are welcoming April with a call for action, with local cities and counties taking up the call and declaring the month in honor of awareness for both sexual assault and child abuse.
April is both Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Awareness Month in the United States, with organizations around the country banning together to bring awareness and support to the victims of these crimes throughout the month.
Marshall
City councilmember’s in Marshall officially declared the month of April in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness month during their last regularly scheduled meeting March 23.
Council was joined by representatives from the Women’s Center of East Texas during the meeting, including Outreach Coordinator Megan Johnson and Heather Miller Grubbs.
Mayor Amy Ware read the declaration during the meeting, which stated that “rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment harm our community, and statistics show one in five women and one in 71 men have been sexually assaulted at some point in their lives”.
The declaration also stated that the city supported ongoing efforts from community and governmental organizations which worked to bring education and awareness to the issues surrounding sexual assault, including the Women’s Center of East Texas.
The center covers both Harrison and Marion counties, according to Johnson, who stated that the organization provides shelter and comprehensive care to domestic abuse survivors, sexual assault survivors, human trafficking victims and more.
She stated that the group also works to educate the communities they serve on the issue of sexual assault, how to both spot and prevent the abuse, as well as how and where to get help if it is needed.
More information on the Women’s Center, what they do and how to get involved can be found at www.wc-et.org, along with resources for those in need.
The center also presented to Harrison County officials this month, with county judge Chad Sims also officially declaring the month of April for sexual assault awareness.
Jefferson
Jefferson City Councilmembers also officially declared the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness month within the city, echoing declarations made throughout the state in honor of abuse victims.
Council officially read the declaration during the last regularly scheduled meeting on March 31, just a few days before Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially declared the month in honor of survivors throughout the state.
“Ours is a nation founded on a simple, timeless principal: that each of us, without exception, is endowed with inestimable, irrevocable worth on the basis of our humanity. Sexual assault therefore stands as a monstrous affront to the dignity of the human spirit, and has no place in the Lone Star State,” Abbot wrote in the state wide declaration, “On an annual basis, hundreds of thousands of Americans are sexually assaulted, and every instance leaves in its wake survivors severely scarred and families forever altered. As members of a just, civilized society, the duty now befalls each one of us to stand with sexual assault survivors and to build a world in which no man, woman or child knows the trauma of sexual assault.”
Jefferson will also be hosting an event April 14 in honor of Child Abuse Awareness month this April as well.
The event is planned for April 14 at noon, at the Jefferson Courthouse lawn, and community members are asked to wear blue in support of child abuse awareness in Marion County.
According to Prevent Child Abuse America, April is the time to come together to educate the community regarding the real impact of child abuse to the country.
The organization works to not only serve those children who face abuse, but also educate the public on how to recognize abuse and prevent it in their communities. More information on the organization, and events they have planned throughout the month can be found at www.preventchildabuse.org.