The Marshall Regional Arts Council is welcoming student artists of all ages to join together at the Marshall Place Gallery this month for its annual Mini Monet student art competition.
Over 300 submissions from schools all over East Texas, including Marshall High School and Junior High, Elysian Fields, Harleton, Trinity Episcopal and more, with entries ranging from Kindergarten through 12 graders will participate in the show.
The art work will be on display at the Marshall Place Gallery now through the end of April, with a reception and award ceremony planned for student artists on April 19 4 to 6 p.m. at the gallery.
Winners will be chosen for first, second and third place nominations, as well as honorable mention, in age categories K through second, third through fifth, sixth through eighth and high school.
Art work in a variety of styles can be submitted for the annual competition, including 2D work such as photography, painting and sketching, along with 3D art work.
Three local artists will judge the competition, awarding prizes to local students. Representatives from the local Kiwanis’s Club will also choose a club favorite award to be presented during the reception event.
Amanda Clements with Panola College added that the college is partnering with the MRAC to offer scholarship money to high school level student art winners, which can be used to defer costs for attendance at Panola College.
“We are very excited to offer this event again this year for our students,” said MRAC Director Fran Hurley, “Supporting our local students in the arts and arts education is a core belief of the Marshall Regional Arts Council, and we are grateful for our partners who allow us to offer this important event every year.”
More information on the upcoming Mini Monet event, and other events planned by the Marshall Regional Arts Council can be found at www.facebook.com/MarshallRegionalArtsCouncil.