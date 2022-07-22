The staff and residents of Reunion Inn Assisted Living Facility got to try out brand new careers as fashion models this week, with Loretta Bennett, owner of Loretta’s Boutique, coming out to the facility to host the first fashion show at the residence.
On Thursday, residents of Reunion Inn and their families piled into the main room of the facility to watch as seven different models take the stage, showcasing outfits from Loretta’s Boutique.
Models showcased a wide range of clothing including dresses, pant-shirt matching combos, accessories, and much more, which is all available to purchase through the boutique located in Marshall at 375 Private Road 4035.
Bennett herself has a history of working in assisted living facilities, and said she has a passion for the elderly community.
“You are all my favorite customers, and I would love to see any of you who haven’t tried out the shop to come by and see what we have,” Bennett said.
Jacque Wise, Reunion Inn administrator, said that the event is a great way for the residents to have a bit of fun and get excited about making some future purchases.
“We are all just thrilled to be able to do this,” she said.
Bennett said that the business is currently preparing for the big annual fashion show, which she said is currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 3 at the boutique.
The event is open for the public to attend, with more information available on the event closer to the date.