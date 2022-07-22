The staff and residents of Reunion Inn Assisted Living Facility got to try out brand new careers as fashion models this week, with Loretta Bennett, owner of Loretta’s Boutique, coming out to the facility to host the first fashion show at the residence.

On Thursday, residents of Reunion Inn and their families piled into the main room of the facility to watch as seven different models take the stage, showcasing outfits from Loretta’s Boutique.

