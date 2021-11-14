The Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 organized Marshall’s first Veterans Day Parade, held Saturday in downtown Marshall.
Veterans Day takes place Nov. 11, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, when a 1918 armistice between both the Allies and the Central Powers was signed and war proclaimed at an end on the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.” Congress passed a bill in 1954 changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor those who have served their country.
Elks Lodge member Melanie Valdez said the organization wanted to be sure our community offered something this year to show its appreciation to our local men and women who serve, though they had to wait for the weekend to host the parade.
“We had one member ask if we could do [the parade], because we didn’t have anything we were offering for veterans this year,” Valdez said. “It’s important to us to make sure we have something to show our appreciation for our veterans.”
The parade was free and open to attend, with community members lining up around the blocks in downtown Marshall, braving cold winds to watch the parade on Saturday morning.
The parade began on North Lafayette Street, turned down East Austin Street, then up to North Bolivar to Burleson Street and then back down North Wellington to West Houston Street.
A wide range of Marshall organizations, both veteran and non-veteran groups, law enforcement, first responders and many more groups were all represented in Saturday’s parade.