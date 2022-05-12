Marshall will say goodbye to long time councilmember Vernia Calhoun and swear in newly elected councilmember Reba Godfrey during Thursday’s regular city council meeting.
The Marshall City Council will present Calhoun with a plaque and swear in Godfrey to the District 5 seat before moving into executive session to discuss the appointment of the next mayor.
Afterward, council will reconvening and present their choice for mayor and mayor pro tem.
Other Agenda Items
During Thursday’s meeting, council will also hear from Public Works Director Eric Powell, who will present two bids for the planned improvement project for the Airport Park parking lot.
The proposal recommends Ray’s Truck and Tractor be awarded the bid at $138,200, the lowest of the two bid prices.
Powell will also present a proposal to hire a grant administration company to assist the city in applying for Texas Hazard Mitigation funds. Council will also consider a resolution hiring an engineering services company to assist the city in applying for the Texas Hazard Mitigation funds.
Councilmembers will also consider a new appointment to the Keep Marshall Beautiful board of directors, with the potential to approve candidate Deloris Butler to the board.
Council will also potentially approve a change to the city’s employee holiday policy during the meeting.
The city’s new mayor will also present two proclamations on Thursday, proclaiming May 7 as Sam Moseley Day in Marshall, as well as proclaiming May 15 through 21 as National Public Works Week in Marshall.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Marshall City Hall as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a conducted utilizing standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.