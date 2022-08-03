East Texas Baptist University hosted Marshall district five councilmember Reba Godfrey for a meet and greet with the campus and surrounding community on Tuesday.
Godfrey is the newly elected councilmember of district five, which encompasses the university campus. Communication Coordinator with ETBU Sydney McBride said that the university thought it was important to hold an event where the community got the chance to meet their representative.
District 5 is composed of much of the west side of Marshall city limits, with its eastern most boundary being FM 1997 down to North Grove Street, and the southernmost boundary at Garden Oaks Drive.
More than 40 community members gathered with ETBU students and staff at the Ornelas Student Center during the event Tuesday evening, where they enjoyed refreshments and got to meet their councilmember.
“It has been great to get to know her,” McBride said, “We are just happy to be able to hold an event where everyone on campus and in the community gets to meet their councilmember.”
Godfrey expressed gratitude for the ETBU team for helping to host the event, and welcoming her to campus. She is a Marshall native who graduated from Marshall High School and Wiley College. She is a retired elementary school teacher and a member of the local Galilee Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall.