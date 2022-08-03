East Texas Baptist University hosted Marshall district five councilmember Reba Godfrey for a meet and greet with the campus and surrounding community on Tuesday.

Godfrey is the newly elected councilmember of district five, which encompasses the university campus. Communication Coordinator with ETBU Sydney McBride said that the university thought it was important to hold an event where the community got the chance to meet their representative.

City Reporter

Jessica Harker has been the city reporter with the Marshall News Messenger since 2019.