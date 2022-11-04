The Marshall Music Club is inviting the entire community to come witness the organizations annual Parade of American Music performance, planned for Wednesday Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. in the Marshall Public Library’s Gold Room.
Program Chair Melinda Boyd selected three world renowned American composers to feature in this year’s performance, including Bill Gaither, Merle Haggard and Carol King.
“They are three of my favorite American composers,” Boyd said, “Plus there is a lot of variety between country western, pop and gospel, there really will be something for everyone.”
The event will feature a performance by local student Caden Commander, who is a student of Boyd’s. Commander will perform two of Gaither’s songs “There’s Something About That Name” and “Because He Lives”.
Other members of the Marshall Music Club will perform a variety of other songs written by all three selected composers.
The event will also take a moment to honor local veterans, in recognition of Veterans Day.
The event is free to attend and open to the public, with the music club encouraging anyone interested to come and participate in the annual event.
“Its really great every year, and we would really like to see the community come out and support the music club and see this year’s lineup of performances,” Boyd said.