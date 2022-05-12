The Marshall Police Department played host to other law enforcement agencies from across East Texas on Wednesday for the county’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial event.
The event is held every year in honor of the law enforcement officers in Texas who have lost their lives in the last year in the line of duty, as well as to coincide with National Police Week.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth thanked all of the law enforcement agencies and community members in attendance of the event, emphasizing the need to honor the loss these fallen officers have faced.
“Since the first recorded death in 1791, there has been over 22,000 law enforcement deaths in the United States,” Carruth said.
Carruth stated that, in the last year, the United States has added an additional 619 law enforcement deaths to its count. In 2022, Texas had nine line of duty deaths, with another 14 officers dying from COVID-19, and in 2021 the state had 12 line of duty deaths, with an additional 106 deaths due to COVID-19.
“Sadly we have had to check those number daily, because those numbers seem to be climbing here in Texas and throughout the country,” Carruth said, “I am proud to have served for 32 years in law enforcement, and since that time I have seen numerous officers who have fallen in the line of duty.”
The names of all of the 2021 and 2022 line of duty deaths were read aloud during the event, with officers from departments across Harrison County reading the names before presenting and saluting Texas flags in their honor.
During the event, community members also heard from Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher, who stated that it was a day to think about the sacrifice made by officers every year.
“The one thing that kept coming to my mind is the word sacrifice,” Fletcher said, “Everyone who wears the badge, or has worn the badge, knows the sacrifices. I am going to ask when you leave here today, don’t just say ‘Well, it was nice.’ Remember these people, and more importantly remember their families.”
Carruth also discussed the important of the East Texas 100 club, a nonprofit organization that pays out funds to the families of law enforcement officers in East Texas who die in the line of duty.
The organization has fundraising events in the coming week for National Police Week, which kicks off May 15. More information on the East Texas 100 Club can be found at www.easttexas100club.org.
“These officers, they run into the danger, they run into the shooting, they run into the chaos to protect the community,” Carruth said.