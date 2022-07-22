FB event cover 5.jpg
The Friends of Marshall Animals are celebrating National Adoption Weekend with $20 adoption fees at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center starting today through Sunday.

FOMA is partnering with the Best Friends Animal Society to offer the special throughout the weekend, which also works to assist the shelter in opening up space for more animals in need.

City Reporter

Jessica Harker has been the city reporter with the Marshall News Messenger since 2019.