The Friends of Marshall Animals are celebrating National Adoption Weekend with $20 adoption fees at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center starting today through Sunday.
FOMA is partnering with the Best Friends Animal Society to offer the special throughout the weekend, which also works to assist the shelter in opening up space for more animals in need.
“We hope to have a great turnout and find some of our animals a forever home,” said Amy Owen, FOMA vice president, “Our shelter has been full, just like all the other animal shelters across the United States. We really hope this event will help clear out some of our animals and get them into good homes.”
The Best Friends Animal Society is comprised of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups, spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states. The organization is a coalition committed to saving the lives of homeless cats and dogs through collaboration, information-sharing and implementation of proven lifesaving strategies.
With their assistance, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center will hold the event will on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the National Adoption Weekend. The Friends of Marshall Animals will also host an adoption event at Petsense in Marshall on Sunday, July 24 from noon to 2 p.m. to showcase some of the foster dogs that originally came from the adoption center.
Owen said that recent data collected from the Best Friends organization shows that in 2021 U.S. shelters saw an 8.1 percent increase in animal intakes that pet adoptions couldn’t keep pace with.
As shelters continue to fill up with adoptable pets this summer, often exceeding their capacities, Best Friends and its participating partners have put together the adoption event to address the urgency, with more than 530 shelters, including Friends of Marshall Animals & Marshall Pet Adoption Center, offering reduced adoption fees of only $20.
“Following the immense success of our National Adoption Weekend in May, which resulted in 4,529 lives saved, we couldn’t wait to have a second National Adoption Weekend as soon as possible,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “The summer months, and July in particular, is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America, so we really encourage anyone who’s looking for a pet to adopt now.”
Owen said that there are many benefits to adopting a pet through the Friends of Marshall Animals and the Marshall Pet Adoption Center including:
• A One Stop (Adoption) Shop: Most pets that you adopt from a shelter will come vaccinated, and with a voucher to go towards spayed or neutered which saves you the time and cost of having to do it yourself, like when you purchase a pet.
• You Gain a Lifetime Partner in Your Pets Life: Shelters and animal welfare organizations care about your new family member and will be there to help you throughout the life of the pet with helpful resources and information.
• You are Saving At Least Two Lives: When you adopt you are saving the life of the pet you adopt and opening a spot at a shelter or rescue for a new animal in need of a forever home.
Currently, there are considerably more pets available for adoption than space is available at the shelter at this time due to recent problems such as staffing shortages and increased intake numbers.
Owen said that is why Friends of Marshall Animals & Marshall Pet Adoption Center is compelled to be a part of the National Adoption Weekend.
“Right now, we do not have an empty kennel. Our shelter has been staying 100 to 110 percent full the majority of the time,” said Owen “If you can not commit to adopting right now, we can definitely use fosters! Fosters are a huge help in pulling dogs and cats out of the shelter and give them time to destress from the shelter environment. “
For more information, community members can go to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/friendsofMA.