The Marshall Public Library is at 300 S. Alamo Blvd. For more information, call 903-935-4465 or visit online at www.marshallpubliclibrary.org.
For Kids (ages 3-10)
Tuesday, July 16
Movie, Cat from Outer Space (G), 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 17
Game Time, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 18
Brick Build, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Fab Friday: Science of Spin (Learning with Yo-Yos), 2:30 p.m. (free ticket required; available at the front desk)
For Tweens and Teens (ages 11-18)
Monday, July 15
Movie: Star Trek (PG-13), 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Crafternoon: Buttons & Mugs, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17
Book Club, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 18
STEM: LED cards, 2:30 p.m. (limited space; please register)
For All Ages
Pick a Summer Reading Challenge Sheet at the front desk. For every book read or listened to from the categories listed, receive a ticket to enter a weekly drawing. Readers who complete all nine categories are eligible for the grand prize drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 13.