The Marshall Regional Arts Council announced plans for a new festival series in Marshall called Third Saturday, kicking off for the first time this year March 18 through 20.
The event series is the idea of MRAC board member Steven McFarland, who has spent the last several months working with downtown Marshall officials as well as other leaders within the Chamber of Commerce, City of Marshall, Harrison County, Main Street Advisory Board and Marshall Independent School District to help the festival become a reality.
McFarland explained that the event would feature a number of performances on stages spread out through the Marshall Arts District, incorporating the historical Depot, Telegraph Park, businesses down Washington Street and the Starr Home State Historical Site.
The performances will feature live music, art, acting, poetry and much more, with staggered events planned to keep the community entertained throughout the three day, monthly event.
“We want to create a more prosperous Marshall,” McFarland said, “And that starts by promotion of tourism and business here.”
The event will be held once a month, from March through August, according to McFarland, with open spots available currently for interested performers.
Additionally, McFarland said that the event is still looking for community members and businesses to sponsor the upcoming series. Those interested may contact McFarland by emailing marshallartscouncil@gmail.com, or through his cell number at (903) 926-1553.