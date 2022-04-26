Last week the Marshall Regional Arts Council hosted its fourth annual Mini Monet arts competition reception, where over 350 students from across the East Texas area were recognized for their work in the arts.
The event ran from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with competition winners announced at 5:30 p.m. The Marshall Regional Arts Council along with event sponsor the Noon Optimists Club gave out 19 individual awards during the event.
“It is a way for us to promote the arts in local schools every year, but also to celebrate our local budding artists,” MRAC Director Fran Hurley said.
Over 200 students and their families came out to the event Friday night, to celebrate the students art work as well as receive recognition for their awards.
This year, art was submitted from a number of local schools, including Marshall High School, Marshall Junior High School, Hallsville Junior High School, Karnack, Trinity Episcopal School, Price T. Young Elementary School, Elysian Fields, Davy Crocket Elementary School and Sam Houston Elementary School.
Winners include:
Grades Kindergarten through 2nd
- 1st place Kyson Sarville
- 2nd place Kambrie Clendening
- 3rd place Adrian Webb
- Honorable Mention Owen Saucedo
Grades 3rd through 5th:
- 1st place Raider Collier
- 2nd place Hayden Heath
- 3rd place London Davis
- Honorable Mention Hope Brown
Grades 6th through 8th:
- 1st place Aliya Khey
2nd place Waylan Mill
- er
- 3rd place Natalie Roper
- Honorable Mention Georgia Wolford
Grades 9th through 12th:
- 1st place Frank Buchanan
- 2nd place Maria Ramirez
- 3rd place Madelynn Roth
- Honorable Mention Cody Tlatoa
3D art students:
- 1st place Genieve Bishop
2nd place Laynie Dooly