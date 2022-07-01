The Marshall Regional Arts Council is kicking off its new fiscal year soon with plans to host its annual Judged Art Competition and membership drive event on July 7 at the Marshall Place Gallery.
The event will feature the art work of around 40 artists who have the ability to submit pieces in a number of different categories. Categories for this year’s competition include photography, multi-medium, 3D and more.
During the event, community members have the opportunity to browse the art work on display and also the chance to take one of the pieces home free of charge during the event.
The MRAC is also hosting a $25 membership drive during the art show, with each member entered once to win an auction for their chosen art work for every $25 donation. One $25 donation will make any community member a member of the Marshall Regional Arts Council, but additional tickets for the auction can also be purchased for an additional $25.
At the end of the event, one winner will be able to select their favorite piece of art from the show, with the artist receiving $1,000 for their piece.
“It really is a wonderful win-win situation, where we get to support the artists and promote the arts locally,” Organizer Patty Lovelace said.
Also during the event a silent auction will take place, with each of the artists on display at the show auctioning off a specialized 8-inch by 8-inch canvas which they created specifically for the show.
All funds raised through the silent auction and the membership drive go to support the efforts of the Marshall Regional Arts Council, a local nonprofit specialized in the promotion of the arts and artists in the East Texas area.
“Your donation to the Marshall Regional Arts Council will directly affect the arts programming we provide for students in the schools, artists, musicians, citizens and visitors to the area,” Lovelace said.
The artist’s reception and award ceremony will take place July 7 at the gallery from 4:30 to 6 p.m.