Since Black Coffee Records in Marshall opened its doors last year, it has been part of the dream for the business to host more live performances in downtown Marshall.
“It all is part of the culture that we want to bring,” said Kip Hoops, owner of the business.
That dream has become a reality for the business, which is now offering multiple live musical performances every month, with the stage booked through November.
Hoops and his wife Kim said that the business has been hosting performances since June at its stage set-up at the store located at 402 N. Washington St.
The location offers a smaller venue for more intimate shows, according to Hoops, who added that it offers local performers the opportunity to showcase their talent in a way that isn’t currently offered in the Marshall area.
“Marshall is one of the most underserved cities musically,” Hoops said, “Which is such a shame because we have such a deep musical history here.”
So far the business has hosted six separate live performances, showcasing well-known local bands as well as lesser-known acts throughout the last few months.
One such performance was that of local couple Aubrey and Eduardo Lozano, who performed at the business during last month’s Third Saturday Weekend series.
“I cannot say enough good things about Aubrey and Ed,” Hoops said, “They really have a very interesting and dynamic sound.”
He added that this was one of the first locations that the musical act had the opportunity to perform live, and that he has already decided to bring them back again as the opening act for other musical shows planned at the venue.
“It’s all about local with music, and this is the kind of place that we want to have the culture reinstated, and offer people a place to play,” Hoops said.
Black Coffee Records will be hosting local musician Jason Bailey on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., where he will perform for a free concert.
Community members can keep up with what performances are scheduled for the business through its Facebook page.