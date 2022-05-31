The Michelson Museum of Art has spearheaded a new project, sponsoring an architectural tour this month as a part of its continued adult education program.
The tour featured the architecture of Sam and William Wiener in Shreveport on May 14 and was led by Guy Carwile, a professor of architecture at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston and co-author of a book on the Wiener brothers “The Modernist Architecture of Samuel G. and William B. Wiener,” according to museum volunteer Tony Crosby.
Crosby said that the tour took place in the Pine Park subdivision, a subdivision that the Wieners developed in the 1930s and in which they both built their own homes.
“Our walking tour through Pine Park with Mr. Carwile began at the corner of Line Avenue and Longleaf Road and continued through part of the neighborhood. The Wieners both had long and productive careers, and the tour participants saw examples of the subjects of those careers from the 1930s into the 1960s. Throughout the tour, Mr. Carwile shared his enthusiasm and knowledge and responded to questions with the same enthusiasm and knowledge,” Crosby said.
During the event, participants received informative handouts on the architects as well as the specific buildings that were part of the tour. The group also met together for lunch at the conclusion of the tour at Marilynn’s Place.
Sam Wiener practiced architecture and designed many iconic Shreveport buildings in the 1920 in the style that reflected past architecture but with hints of what was to come, such as the Municipal Memorial Auditorium (1929), Feibleman’s Department Store (1923) and Kings Highway Christian Church (1923), according to Crosby.
He explained that Sam had studied in Europe in the 1920s, and in 1931 returned to Europe later to see firsthand the types of modernistic architecture he had been seeing in trade journals and magazines, which went on to influence his style.
Crosby said that both Sam and William were influenced by the modernist architectural movement in Europe, which developed after World War I, particularly by the architecture of the Bauhaus school and architects such as Walter Gropius, Mies van der Rohe, Peter Behrens, Le Corbusier and Erich Mendelsohn.
The modernistic style emphasized industrial materials, the lack of ornamentation, lack of symmetry, groupings of horizontal windows and a rejection of past architecture style.
“The Wieners brought back some of these ideas to their home of Shreveport and interpreted modernistic architecture in response to the cultural and climatic realities in Louisiana. The first building that reflected Sam’s modern design direction was the El Karubah Club House for the Shriners located on the south shore of Cross Lake in 1931,” Crosby said.
He said that William and Sam collaborated on the family weekend house on Cross Lake in 1933. Sam’s own home was constructed in Pine Park in 1937 and was one of the subjects of the Michelson’s tour.
A film titled “Unexpected Modernism” on the architecture of the Wieners can be accessed at Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
Crosby said that the museum has tentative plans at the museum to develop additional architectural tours both in Shreveport and surrounding Texas and Louisiana communities. For more information, community members can visit the museum website at www.Michelsonmuseum.org.