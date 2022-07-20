The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce kicked off its fifth annual Mash Bash blood drive on Tuesday. The blood drive will run through today at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center.

“Of course every unit of blood can save up to three lives, and without such options, many patients needing a transfusion would be in a very critical situation,” said Chamber Director Stacia Runnels.

