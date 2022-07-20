The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce kicked off its fifth annual Mash Bash blood drive on Tuesday. The blood drive will run through today at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center.
“Of course every unit of blood can save up to three lives, and without such options, many patients needing a transfusion would be in a very critical situation,” said Chamber Director Stacia Runnels.
Carter BloodCare is running the blood donation at the convention center for the annual event, with staff on site from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to take donations.
Runnels said that the community often thinks of accidents and surgeries as the main need for blood donations, but she explained that Carter BloodCare’s Donna Russel said that donations go much farther than just those incidents.
Donations also go to support patients going through chemotherapy, and those with a platelet disorder, who must receive blood frequently. There are also a wide range of children locally suffering from various diseases who require regular blood transfusions and depend on the treatment.
Russel said that hospitals and other care centers work to have the type of blood, and the amount needed for each patient ready in advance of their scheduled treatment, making the need to keep a steady robust stream of donations coming in locally.
“For me personally, blood donation has saved my daughter’s life more than once. A patient with multiple health concerns, Rose has been the recipient of many units of blood due to multiple surgeries and a rare disorder. Last year, she required eight additional units of blood in her cardiac surgery, and multiple transfusions in the months following to get her numbers out of a critical place. We had banked blood as a family ahead of time for her, but still had to rely on those who donated to get her through. If they had not taken that time, and given so freely, our daughter would have had a much different outcome,” Runnels said.
Runnels also reminded community members that certain blood types are needed more than others, with a special call made right now for O negative blood donors, known as the universal donor, which are in demand right now.
In East Texas, each of the three Carter BloodCare employees tasked with donation collections must collect 9,600 units a year to keep East Texas blood donations “flowing,” which means 30,000 units of blood a year from East Texas towns.
To help Carter BloodCare reach this goal, community members are encouraged to come out to the convention center this week to support the cause.
Throughout the event, the chamber will host hourly door prize drawings for those in attendance, as well as award a free 2023 chamber membership to the business or organization who brings in the most employees for donation during the event.
Carter BloodCare will also be giving out prizes to donors, including t-shirts and gas/grocery cards while supplies last. Vendors in the healthcare field will also be on site with giveaways throughout the two days.
“Be sure to stop by and take just a few extra minutes in your day to make a big difference locally,” Runnels said.