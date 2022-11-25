Children and their families can get into the Christmas spirit next Friday at the Michelson Museum of Art for its annual Christmas Family Night event planned for 5 to 7 p.m. at the museum.
The event is free to attend, and will feature the museums two current shows including the Golden Legacy: 80 years of Golden Books showcase, as well as the annual Oh Christmas Tree! display.
Olivia Runnels, the museums director of education, said that museum is partnering with the Harrison County Literacy Council this year to give away 100 free Golden Books to the first 100 families who attend next week’s event.
“We are excited to partner with the Michelson,” said HCLC Director Karen Bickerdike, “The event falls perfectly under our mission of family literacy.”
Students from the Marshall Fine Arts Academy will also perform for community members in attendance on Friday, with the group planning a range of holiday songs to perform during the two hour event.
“We know they will be performing some Christmas music for us, so that’s another great way we can partner with the community here,” Runnels said.
Three different craft stations will also be available for children and their families to try, including the annual events famous ornament decorating station, according to Runnels.
“The ornaments are the main attraction for this event, and we have tried to really make it the focus,” Runnels said, “We will have some paint markers and other decorations for the kids to enjoy.”
Two additional stations for crafting will also offer the community a wide range of free crafts to try during the event, with Runnels emphasizing that there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
“This is just another way for us to open up the museum to Marshall and the surrounding areas, and really bring the community here for some holiday cheer,” Runnels said, “This event is really all about the families, which is so important during the holiday season, but also this event is aimed to bring us all together as a family in the community.”
Along with next weeks holiday event, the museum will also hold a Story Time event Dec. 20 with the Marshall Public Library, where children and their families can visit the museum at 10:30 a.m. for a holiday reading from a number of Golden Books.
The event will also be followed by a craft, and is free to the public to attend.
Community members can visit the Michelson Museum of Art at 216 N Bolivar St., or learn more about upcoming events by visiting its website at www.michelsonmuseum.org/.