Three musicians from Nashville, TN. will be traveling to Marshall on Sept. 14 to perform a free community concert called Nashville Nights at Telegraph Park starting at 7 p.m.
The concert is sponsored by Jim Davis, of Davis Chemical, and Joseph Filippazzo of Pazzeria by Pietro’s, to bring the country music stars back to Marshall again to perform for the community.
“It’s great for Marshall,” Davis said, “We need to get more people downtown to see what Marshall really is about.”
Country music writers and musicians from Nashville Kevin Mac, Jacob Lyda and Wyatt Durrette will be bringing their guitars to Telegraph Park to jam out with the community next week.
Mac said that all three became friends through the country music scene in Nashville, working together writing for some of the biggest country music stars on the scene at the moment.
Mac has written songs and toured with music names like Kenny Chesney and REO Speedwagon, with Lyda well known for music he has written for Blake Shelton. Durrette is well known for writing for the Zac Brown Band, including their song Chicken Fried which was recognized with the Country Music Association Award for song of the year.
“It’s easy when we all meet in the writing room, we all grew up the same way, and we were raised the same way, so we all just king of click,” Mac said.
Davis said that he became acquainted with the musicians through his publication house in Nashville, and is excited to bring their talent to the people in Marshall.
“It’s just something I wanted to do,” Davis said, “It’s good for Marshall.”
Mac said that the group will be bringing their guitars and some original music to the stage next week, and that they are excited to perform once again at the beautiful Telegraph Park.
“It really is a great location,” he said, explaining that the group visited Marshall earlier this year for a free summer concert on the same stage.
“We all like to drink and play country music, and there’s no better places for that than Nashville and Texas,” Mac said, “Were just a bunch of hillbillies coming down to bang and twang in Marshall.”
The concert is open to the public and free to attend, with community members encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on and enjoy the show.