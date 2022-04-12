The Marshall community can prepare for music and fun every third weekend of the month this summer with the Marshall Regional Arts Council planning a new concert event series, Third Saturday Weekend, kicking off this Friday in downtown.
“We are very excited to present this new project to the Marshall community, it really is going to be a great time for anyone, of all ages, to come and enjoy music, and community in our downtown,” said event organizer Steven McFarland, with MRAC.
The event series is planned for the third weekend of every month, with McFarland stating that the new series is a free event planned by the Marshall Regional Arts Council as a way to promote local artists, provide interesting activities for the Marshall community in downtown, and draw in people from outside to the Marshall area.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
The new event series will kick off Friday with a performance by Jarmar Fisher, aka ThuddaRow Da Comedian, a Marshall native with over 10 years of experience with comedy and performance.
Fisher said that he is planning to bring the community together with his inaugural performance on Friday, with the goal of making everyone feel welcome in their own downtown.
“Not everyone in Marshall feels comfortable everywhere, and I want everyone to know that they are welcome here,” Fisher said, “I want people to come feeling great and leave feeling better.”
Fisher will get things started by making the crowd laugh, as well as play the role of MC throughout the concerts planned for Friday and Saturday.
“Marshall is a great place to be, we all should have a lot of pride in Marshall and being from here, and that’s really what I want everyone to come away feeling, happy that they’re here in Marshall, Texas,” Fisher said.
Events will continue Friday with 92.3 The Depot’s Boogie on the Bricks, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The radio stations free concert on Friday evening will feature a performance by Sarah Hobbs, who will be performing traditional country music at the corner of Washington Avenue and Austin Street.
Immediately following Hobb’s performance the Heather Nicole Harper Band will take the stage, continuing a night of country music in downtown through 9 p.m.
Events will pick up again on Saturday at 1 p.m. where the Vintage III will be performing downtown until 3 p.m. Then from 3 to 4 p.m. Keaton Bradbury will take the stage. Bradbury is a Marshall native, who has participated as a winner of the Marshall Symphony Orchestra’s Voice’s 2.0 competition previously, as well as a number of other awards and recognitions.
The Marshall Symphony Orchestra will be holding auditions for this year’s competition, Voice’s 3.0, starting at 6 p.m. at Telegraph Park, rounding out the night.
Along with the planned, free concerts, McFarland said that a wide range of activities will be happening throughout the event in downtown Marshall, including a QR code scavenger hunt.
He explained that using any smart phone device, community members will be able to go on an Easter scavenger hunt through the different arts and humanities buildings in the downtown area on Saturday, with winners receiving a special prize if they are able to collect all of the hints.
Additionally, corn hole boards will be set up downtown on Saturday, with experienced corn hole players set up in the parking lot of Chase Bank to teach anyone and everyone about how to play corn hole.
McFarland added that the usual weekend of events will go from Friday through Sunday, though this Sunday’s events were cancelled due to the holiday.
The next weekend of events will be held May 20-22 in downtown Marshall, working in collaboration with Stage Coach Days, which will be held in the area at the same time.
More information on what the organization has planned can be found at www.marshallartscouncil.org/.