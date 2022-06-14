The New Town Neighborhood Association hosted its annual fellowship and appreciation dinner this past week, celebrating a year of success and honoring those who have assisted the organization along the way.
The organization met together at Wiley College on Friday, honoring 13 individuals or organizations that have impacted the organization this past here.
Honorees during the event included George Thompson, with American Legion Post 878, Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Wiley College, Applebee’s Grill and Bar, Chilli’s Bar and Grill, Lowes Home Improvement, Richard and Christina Anderson, Republic Services and Sherwin Williams Company.
“Thank you so much everyone for coming out tonight, and thank you so much for our committee,” said newly elected president of the organization Vernia Calhoun, “We were supposed to have this event two years ago, but have had to postpone this whole time due to the pandemic.”
Members of the organization and supporters all enjoyed a dinner during the event last week, catered by Mitchell’s Southern Catering, as well as the opportunity to win over 15 raffle prizes given away to attendees.
New Town Association also took a moment during the event to honor the member of the organization who died during the last year, lighting a candle for each individual before taking a moment of silence to honor them.
This year’s deceased members included: Melba Beane, Joe Blow, Annie Fisher, Orestus Jackson, Melba Jones, Nora Reddie, Earl Scott, Donald Williams and Milton Williams III.
The New Town Neighborhood Association is a local nonprofit focused on facilitating a healthy neighborhood environment for residents in new town that promotes pride where they live, work and learn.
Community members can learn more about the organization by going to the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/New-Town-Neighborhood-Association-Marshall-TX-297959173954326.