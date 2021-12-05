The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce hosted a Lighted Christmas Parade in downtown Marshall on Saturday.
Hundreds of people gathered on the parade route in downtown, which began on Lafayette St., went down Austin Street, up N Washington Street and wrapped around back to the Harrison County Court House.
Over 80 parade floats walked the route on Saturday, all with light displays decorating the downtown streets as they go by.
The grand marshal of Saturday’s parade was Harold Raines.
Entries included local organizations such as the Friends of Marshall Animals, the Marshall Rotary Club, as well as a number of local businesses. Parade entries also included out of town guests, including representatives from Elysian Fields, Waskom, Hallsville and more.
The parade was capped off with a visit from Santa himself, riding on the top of a fire engine next to Mrs. Claus.
The Lighted Christmas Parade is one part of Wonderland of Lights, which will continue to run through the holiday season until Dec. 18.
More information on future festivities planned for Wonderland can be found at www.marshalltexas.net/483/Wonderland-of-Lights-2021.