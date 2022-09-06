The upcoming benefit concert by country music star Pat Green has had a change of venue due to predicted inclement weather, moving to a new location at Spur of the Moment Farm at 1852 Northridge Rd. in Longview.
The concert was originally planned for Bear Creek Smokehouse on Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m., and will be held at the Spur of the Moment Farm at the same date and time. Bear Creek Smokehouse will instead be catering the event, according to event coordinator Mary Lynne O’Neal.
“The concert is just moving to a covered arena with suitable parking. Normally, we would simply move inside, but due to the amount of tickets already sold we needed a bigger indoor space. This is a covered arena and you are still welcome to bring your lawn chairs,” O’Neal said.
The decision was made by Hannah House, and members of its board, the nonprofit organization that will benefit from the upcoming concert. The organization is a faith based nonprofit that supports new mothers and their children.
“Advance tickets are still on sale, and we are looking forward to a great night of music from the one and only Pat Green,” O’Neal said.
Pat Green is a country music star, nominated for three Grammy awards and performing on the road with a number of famous performers like Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Dave Matthews.
Tickets are currently on sale for the upcoming concert, available for purchase for community members at www.stubwire.com/order/pricelevel.php?event=26058&order=4b1ead83b2016f73f5eba0e34b7771d3, with ticket prices $40 for adults at $20 for children, with children under 5 years old free to enter.