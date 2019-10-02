Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Donta Derrell Howze, 34, of Houston, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 400 grams.
Paige Manning-McCowan, 33, of Marshall, was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury/Gregg County.
Briana McKay Perkins, 33, of Marshall, was arrested on charges of violation of parole/burglary of a building.
Bennie Roy McCoy, 65, of Henderson, was arrested on charges of revoked parole/possession of a control substance penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
None reported.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Paige Michelle Harris, 28 of Marshall, was arrested on charges of public intoxication and on a Harrison County warrant.
Brandi Delana Craig, 32, of Marshall, was arrested on charges associated with a Gregg County warrant.
Incidents reported to Marshall Police
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Tuesday in the 1900 block of Gail Drive.