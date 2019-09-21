Association plans district meetings
District 1 of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will meet at at 9 a.m. Saturday at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom.
District 2 of the Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Peters Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Karnack. The Rev. Paul Todd Sr. will bring the message. Faith Baptist Church is the the special guest.
District 3 will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Green Hill Missionary Baptist Church No. 1, 902 Woodall St., Marshall.
The Rev. Ronald Savannah will bring the message. Canaan Baptist Church is the special guest.
Church of Christ to host Prayer Walk
Grand Way Church of Christ will host their 6th Annual Prayer In The Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Marshall City Park.
Brother Freddie Henderson will be the speaker. There will be games, food and fellowship.
Bethesda to hold special church day
The Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church will observe its annual Deacon and Deaconess Day on Sunday, Sept. 22 during the 9:50 a.m. service.
The theme for the occasion is B.M.B.C. Men and Women of Faith, Walking Together in Unity and Christian Love: Stirring up the Gifts of Servanthood — in Bethesda’s Season of Enlargement.” Ephesians 4:1-3.
The church is located at 801 West Grand Avenue where Rev. James E. Webb serves as pastor. Speaker for the celebration will be Sister Tyra Jones of the Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville.
People’s to hold anniversary service
People’s Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Sanford St, will celebrate its 43rd Church Anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The theme is “Growing Stronger and Reaching Higher,” from Isaiah 40:31.
The special guest will be the Rev. DeNicholas Chambers (Pastor-Elect) and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall. Rev. Willie Nobles is the pastor.
Church celebrates pastor’s anniversary
Strickland Spring Baptist Church will be hosting an anniversary celebration for the pastor and wife for their 12th anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday. Guests are Rev. Paul Taylor and Peter Chapel B.O.
Ebenezer Baptist to honor pastor, wife
Ebenezer Baptist Church, Highway 154 West, will celebrate the first anniversary of its pastor Charles A. Tutt and his wife at 3 p.m. Sunday
The special guest will be The Rev. W.R. Ricks and the First Missionary Baptist Church of Lufkin.
The church will honor Sis. Billie Pollard during its musician appreciation service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Macedonia plans to honor pastor
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 223 Macedonia Road, will celebrate pastor Jeffrey Norman’s 9th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The Rev. Otis Amy and Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church will be the special guests.
Special services to be at Full Gospel
Come and enjoy the powerful Word of God at Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple on the 5th Sunday Weekend Sept. 28th and 29th on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. with hostess and co-pastor evangelist Margaret Kiel ministering under the anointing of the Holy Ghost.
“Set Apart and Chosen” will be the theme for a special 5th Sunday Women’s Program at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.
For more information call 903-927-2717. Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr., Pastor
Links for Life golf tourney held Oct. 4
A golf tournament will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The “Links for Life” Golf Tournament will be held at Marshall Lakeside Country Club for Living Alternatives Ministry.
For more information call 903-926-0260.
Missionary Baptist to host anniversary
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church is hosting an anniversary Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for the pastor and his wife. Special guests will be Temple of Vision Church Shreveport where Rev. Lewis Taylor is the pastor.
St. Luke sets revival, homecoming
St. Luke Baptist Church will host its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Oct. 1-3.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jessie Russell and the Union Missionary Baptist Church family.
A Homecoming service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Duwayne Taylor and the Galilee Baptist Church family.
New Vision sets revival, events
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church will honor its pastor and wife’s first anniversary with a celebration service at 3 p.m. Oct. 6.
The special guests will be Temple of Vision Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, where the Rev. Lewis Taylor is pastor.
Church to host pastor service
The James Chapel Baptist Church on Marshall Leigh Road will observe Pastor Robert Thomas and First Lady Mrs. Gloria Thomas’ 16th anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 6.
The guest church will be Springfield Baptist Church in Shreveport and the sermon will be preached by Dr. J.R. Mahoney.
Everyone is welcome to attend this special event, organizers of the event said.
Ministry hosts ‘Crusin’ for a Cause’
The Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s men’s ministry will host “Crusin’ for a Cause” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the church, 13590 Texas 110 South in Tyler.
The event is free to the public and is family-friendly. Car and truck entry fees are $20.
For more information, visit phbctyler.com.
Memorial Baptist Church to host 85th Homecoming celebration
Memorial Baptist Church will be celebrating their 85th Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 20. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m. Brother Leonard Nichols will be the guest speaker and lunch will be served.
The church is located at 101 Harleton Road. Everyone is welcome to attend, organizers said.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.