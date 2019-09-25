Special services held at Holy Temple
Come and enjoy the powerful Word of God at Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple on the 5th Sunday Weekend Sept. 28th and 29th on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. with hostess and co-pastor evangelist Margaret Kiel ministering under the anointing of the Holy Ghost.
“Set Apart and Chosen” will be the theme for a special 5th Sunday Women’s Program at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.
For more information call 903-927-2717. Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr., Pastor
Greenhill Baptist to host district meeting
Greenhill No. 1 Baptist Church will be hosting its district board No. 3 meeting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.
The church is located at 500 Woodwall Street in Marshall.
Annual Missionary program at Mims
Mims Chapel CME Church is hosting its annual missionary program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 with speaker Rev. John Griffin Jr. from Post Oak CME Church in Longview.
The church is located at 663 CR 3122 in Marshall.
Church hosting special service
The Pastor and Members of the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave., cordially invites everyone to the deacon and deaconess service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The special guest church and the anointed word will come from Rev. Steve Miller, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. The church is especially encouraging all deacons and deaconesses to please come and share this special occasion with them.
Church to host homecoming, revival
True Vine Baptist Church has several events coming up including an annual revival. The revival will be held Sept. 20 through Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. each night with Rev. JaDarrius Ervin and the Elysian Fields Baptist Church in Elysian Fields.
The homecoming celebration is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 with Rev. Errol T. Hampton Sr. and Reclaim Ministries.
The church is located at 2101 Pemberton Street in Marshall.
Mt. Zion celebrates mission department
The Mt. Zion Spiritual Church Mission department will celebrate their anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.
Pastor Nakimus Morris, and the Greater Longridge CME Church family will be the special guest.
Links for Life golf tourney held Oct. 4
A golf tournament will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The “Links for Life” Golf Tournament will be held at Marshall Lakeside Country Club for Living Alternatives Ministry.
For more information call 903-926-0260.
Zion Hill to offer Bible presentation
The Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church will present ‘Men and Women of the Bible’ on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend, organizers said.
Church plans anniversary Sunday
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church is hosting an anniversary Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 for the pastor and his wife. Special guests will be Temple of Vision Church Shreveport where Rev. Lewis Taylor is the pastor.
St. Luke Baptist sets revival, homecoming
St. Luke Baptist Church will host its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Oct. 1-3. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jessie Russell and the Union Missionary Baptist Church family.
A Homecoming service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Duwayne Taylor and the Galilee Baptist Church family.
New Vision MBC sets revival, events
The New Vision Missionary Baptist Church will honor its pastor and wife’s first anniversary with a celebration service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The special guests will be Temple of Vision Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, where the Rev. Lewis Taylor is pastor.
Church to host 16th anniversary service
The James Chapel Baptist Church on Marshall Leigh Road will observe Pastor Robert Thomas and First Lady Mrs. Gloria Thomas’ 16th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
The guest church will be Springfield Baptist Church in Shreveport and the sermon will be preached by Dr. J.R. Mahoney. Everyone is welcome to attend this special event, organizers said.
Men’s ministry hosts ‘Crusin’ for a Cause’
The Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s men’s ministry will host “Crusin’ for a Cause” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the church, 13590 Texas 110 South in Tyler. The event is free to the public and is family-friendly. Car and truck entry fees are $20. For more information, visit phbctyler.com.
Men of Standard Conference set
The 2019 Men of Standard Conference will be hosted Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall.
Friday night’s service will be at 7 p.m. and is open to all with guest speaker S.L. Harris Jr. from Redeem Outreach in Paris.
Saturday morning’s service will be for men only at 9:30 a.m. with guest speaker Bishop Terrence Campbell from Global Life Changing Ministries in Hallsville.
The church is located at 1414 W. Elysian Fields Avenue in Marshall. For more information contact Gail Frazier at 903-631-9744.
Ebenezer Baptist to honor musicians
Ebenezer Baptist Church, Highway 154 West, will honor Sis. Billie Pollard during its musician appreciation service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Memorial Baptist to host homecoming
Memorial Baptist Church will be celebrating their 85th Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 20. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m. Brother Leonard Nichols will be the guest speaker and lunch will be served.
The church is located at 101 Harleton Road. Everyone is welcome to attend, organizers said.
Chorus set to host 27th anniversary
The Rural Gospel Male Chorus will be having their 27th anniversary on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20th at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Hwy. 154 at 6 p.m.
Rev. Charles A. Tutt is pastor.
Harmony revival, Homecoming set
Harmony CME Church Homecoming and fall revival will be hosted Oct. 20 to Oct. 22.
The host pastor will be Torrance T.B. Hall. Guest pastors will be Pastor Clyde Bennett Jr. from Liberty Baptist Church on Oct. 20, Pastor Wilburt Hall Jr. from Waters Chapel Henderson on Oct. 21 and Pastor Glen Hood from St. Rest Missionary on Oct. 22.
The church is located at 612 S. Carter Street.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups now host tutoring on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow.
Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another.
CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.