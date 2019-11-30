Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Galilee Baptist Church to honor
The Galilee Baptist Church of Hallsville will honor our percussionist Sis. Katoshia Reeves will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10:15 am. The Sunday Night Praise Service will be held on Sunday Night, Dec. 1 beginning at 6 p.m. Guest will include Bro. Charles Woolridge, Sis. Melva Williams, New Zion Baptist Church Choir along with Guest Psalmist Sally Dotson and other community soloist and groups. The annual Sip and Shop will begin at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information call 903-445-3729
Connors Goodwill to celebrate 50th
Connors Goodwill United Methodist Church of Jefferson will celebrate their 50th church anniversary, Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Their guest evangelist will be Rev. Roy L. Nickerson and St. Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City.
The church is located at 5530 FM 3001.
FBC Whitehouse to host Bethlehem
First Baptist Church of Whitehouse is hosting its 4th annual drive through Bethlehem experience where people can hear the narration of the story of Jesus’ birth, see the Nativity, the angels, the shepherds and wise men.
The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday Dec.10.
The church is located at 801 E. Main Street in Whitehouse.
Summit men to hold breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.