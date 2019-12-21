Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
St. Mary B.C. to host Christmas musical
St. Mary Baptist Church, located on 1512 Peach Orchard Road, is excited about their upcoming Christmas Musical Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m.
The church is inviting all youth choirs, male chorus, mass choirs, praise dancers, and entire church families to come and worship with them on this joyous occasion as they celebrate the birth of their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Solo(s), duets, and Christmas recitations are welcomed.
Good Shepherd to host service
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1007 E. Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall, will have a ‘Candlelight Christmas Eve Service.
The service will begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Miles to host Usher Day program
Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church at 706 Francis Street in Marshall will be having its annual Usher Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
Guest Speaker will be Rev. James Russell of Union Baptist Church in Marshall.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Senior Choir to honor musician at Antioch Missionary Baptist
The Senior Choir of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Leigh is honoring their musician, Brother Phillip Harris with an appreciation service on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 3 p.m.
The public is invited to come and share in this celebration, organizers said.
Full Gospel Holy Temple to host special service
Come and enjoy a powerful Word of God at Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple on the fifth Sunday weekend Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. with hostess and co-pastor Evangelist Margaret Kiel ministering under the anointing of the Holy Ghost. “Holy Women of Power Living in Truth” will be the theme for a special 5th Sunday Women’s Program at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.
For more information call 903-927-2717. Pastor Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr.
Mims Chapel to host annual friends and family day
The Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal will be hosting its annual family and friends day at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
The special guest will be Rev. Otis Amy and the Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church in Marshall.
The church is located at 663 CR 3122 (West Road) in Marshall.
Watch night scheduled for Dec. 31
A watch night at Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 will be held at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
The Combined Watch Night Service will be hosted between Pastor Joshua Williams at Greater Greenhill Baptist Church, Pastor Jon Franklin of Greenhill Baptist Church No. 1 and Pastor K. Brian Davis of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
New Mount Moriah hosts first Wednesday Soup kitchen
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be hosting a soup kitchen every first Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Anyone wanting to volunteer is invited to call 903-938-8536.
Night of Praise 2020 scheduled for January
A Night of Praise will be hosted at 6 p.m. January 10 at Calvary Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The event includes performances by the Allen family, Donnie Crosswhite and Rocky Paul Maddox and the Rose Park Choir.
The church is located at 9333 Linwood Avenue. The event is free though an offering will be taken.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.