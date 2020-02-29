Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Unity luncheon to be held Sunday
The East Mount Olive District Association Unity Luncheon will be held on Sunday, March 1 at 1 p.m. at the Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville at 415 Galilee Road. All pastors and officers are asked to be present.
For more information you may contact Moderator James E. Webb at 903-736-1315.
Immanuel Baptist to host concert
Immanuel Baptist Church will be hosting a multigenerational music concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
The concert will involve children, youth and adult choirs. The free concert is at the church located at 2408 West Pinecrest Drive. Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Youth revival is Sunday at St. Mark’s
The St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church will conclude their annual youth revival on Sunday, March 1.
A youth explosion will occurred at 2:30 p.m. March 1 to end the revival.
Miles Memorial to host spring revival
Miles Memorial CME Church at 706 Francis Street in Marshall is having its Spring Revival March 2-March 4 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest preachers will be Rev. Charles Tutt from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marshall, Rev. Willie Nobles of People Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall, Rev. Charles Jernigan of True Vine Baptist Church of Marshall.
The theme is ‘Lord, set our hearts on fire again.’ Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Annual scholarship, award banquet
The 32nd Annual Scholarship and Awards Banquet of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will be held Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. Theme for the evening, “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally through our Commitment to Christian Stewardship!” Reverend Anthony Prescott, Pastor of Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church is the guest speaker with music provided by the Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church Choir. This event helps to provide scholarships for the East-Texas area.
Church to celebrate anniversary in March
New Life COGIC in Marshall will be hosting its church anniversary at 3 p.m. March 8 with guest speaker Supt. E.J. Dock pastor of East Side COGIC from Mansfield, La.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. The church is located at 610 Johnson Street.
Greenhill No. 1’s pastor’s anniversary
The Greenhill No. 1 Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s anniversary, Rev. Franklin. He has been the church’s pastor for the past 17 year. The celebration will be at 2:30 p.m. March 8 with special guest Pastor John Graham and the Paradise Baptist Church of Marshall.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Cumberland set to host Freebay
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road – next to the new Jr. High, is offering a yard sale where all the items are free, this Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
It is going to be completely free with nothing sold, no donations, no catch, no sermon, no tracts.
The church will be sharing items with the community and our neighbors, rich and poor alike. They will limit each person to seven items. Each family member present will be allowed seven items too. This event will be in the indoor comfort of the gym.
For this event, they plan to provide lawn and garden items and knickknacks, Spring and Summer clothing, books and more. Church members are donating these items, but if people in the community would like to join in and donate these specific items, they would be glad to let you join in the sharing.
Greenhill No. 2 to have anniversary
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 will be having its church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
Guest church will be Pastor Lamar Jones and Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville.
District Board No. 2 Association to meet
District Board No. 2 of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will meet Saturday, March 21 at the New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 9 a.m. Reverend Anthony Prescott will bring the message and music will be rendered by the Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church Choir. Reverend Paul V. Taylor will bring the message for the men’s class and Alma Pete will bring the lesson for the ladies class of the Woman’s Auxiliary. Dr. C. D. Hollins is host pastor.
District No. 3 to host board meeting
District No. 3 will host their board meeting at 2:30 p.m. March 29 at Mount Oliver Baptist Church, located at 1710 Harper Drive.
The speaker for the evening will be Pastor S. Miller from New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Mount Moriah hosts soup kitchen
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church is hosting a soup kitchen from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Those wanting volunteer can call 903-938-8536.
Groups tutors each Thursday
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help.
Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade.
The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty.
For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.