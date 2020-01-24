Religion briefs are printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as space allows. To submit a brief email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com with ‘Religion Briefs’ in the subject line.
Church hosting deacons program
The Union Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating their annual deacons and Brotherhood program Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m.
Pastor Steve Miller and the New Bethel Baptist Church will be their special guests.
Church to host Black History program
Shady Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will be hosting their annual youth and young adult Black History program.
The celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Speaker of the hour will be Rev. Ann Ross. All youth, young adults, choir and drill teams are encouraged to participate.
Sing for Joy to be hosted Feb. 2
Sing for Joy will be hosted at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 by Mims Chapel CME Church.
The Mims Chapel Church Family in conjunction with the Men Fellowship is inviting all choirs, soloist, groups, mimes and praise dancers are invited to participate.
The church is located at 663 CR 3122 in Marshall.
New Mount Moriah hosts soup kitchen
The New Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be hosting a soup kitchen every first Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The kitchen is open to anyone who wants a hot meal.
Anyone wanting to volunteer is invited to call 903-938-8536.
Chili Wednesday hosted by Immaculate Conception in Jefferson
The Ladies Altar Society of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Jefferson will host “Chili” Wednesday Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Yummy good chili made from our mamas’ 1950s recipe. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $10 donation. Parish hall of church located at Vale and Lafayette in Jefferson. Dine in or take out.
The event includes real bowls, no styrofoam with table service.
Church of Christ to host annual Ladies Day Program
The Grand Way Church of Christ will host their Annual Ladies Day Program, Feb. 1. The event will be held at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd South in Marshal.
A Continental breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 8:45 am. The program will begin at 9 a.m. The theme is Women Being a Game Changer with the keynote speaker Edith Brown Church of Christ in Arlington. Youth presenter is LaTanyea Flowers in Grand Way Church of Christ in Marshall and the teen presenter is Delarn Andrews Malone from North Tenneha Church of Christ in Tyler.
Perry Clay Chapel to host Men’s Day program
The Perry Clay Chapel CME Church Family invites everyone to share in their annual Men’s Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
The guest speaker for the occasion will be Rev. L. Herndon from St. James Baptist Church in Longview.
Summit men to hold monthly breakfast
Summit United Methodist Men will hold its breakfast at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of every month. Coffee is ready by 7:30 a.m. Guests eat free.
New Vision hosts weekly Bible study
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 T.J. Taylor Ave., Karnack, holds a weekly Bible Study at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring paper to take notes.
Groups host tutoring help on Thursdays
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. of Wiley College, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the East Texas Chapter of Links Inc. are again offering free tutoring and homework assistance for students in grades K-12 who need extra help. Healthy snacks are provided. The program runs at 6 p.m. on Thursdays during the school year at the church, 408 Milton St. For information, call 903-935-3952.
Celebrate Recovery held each Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, biblical based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues. It will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31, Marshall. Coffee, desserts and fellowship to follow. Childcare available for infants through third grade. The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to embrace God’s healing power in our lives, by sharing our experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. CR focuses on the future, not the past; emphasizes personal responsibility, and spiritual commitment to Jesus Christ through surrender to Christ.
Faith-based clinic at Mission Marshall
The Faith Clinic has moved to Mission Marshall, 2109 S. Washington. Faith Clinic is open the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Services will be rendered by appointment only. A licensed nurse, doctor and volunteer staff will be on duty. For more information about appointments and qualifications for service, call 903-472-4445.
Celtic/Taize service at Cumberland church
Cumberland Presbyterian offers Celtic/Taize Worship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays. This 45-minute, contemplative worship service with prayer, meditation, song, Lord’s Supper, symbols and silence is a refreshing, calming and spiritual experience for many. All are invited to this worship experience for the community. The church is at 501 Indian Springs Road.